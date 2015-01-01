पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव 2020:पंचायतीराज चुनावों काे लेकर भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा नेताओं ने प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में की सभाएं

बाड़मेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में सभा संबोधित करते विधायक।
  • विधायक जैन ने कांग्रेस के समर्थन में किया प्रचार, भाजपा के समर्थन में डोर टू डोर किया जनसपंर्क

बाड़मेर विधायक मेवाराम जैन ने जिला परिषद वार्ड संख्या 13 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार उगमसिंह राणीगांव, पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर के वार्ड 10 से जोगी चौधरी, वार्ड 06 से मगाराम बैरड़, वार्ड 07 से शांता देवी सारण, वार्ड 08 से धन्नाराम कड़वासरा के समर्थन में हाथीतला, डूगेरों का तला, सनावड़ा, जाखड़ों की ढाणी, मूंढों का तला एवं कगाऊ में जनसभाएं कर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को जिताने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर विधायक जैन ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने देश की आजादी से लेकर इस देश में वोट का अधिकार आमजन को देने का ऐतिहासिक कार्य किया है।

जिसकी बदौलत आज भी मजबूत प्रजातंत्र कायम है। इस देश में सत्ता में सभी की भागीदारी हो, इसके लिए देश के भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पंडित नेहरू ने पंचायतीराज की स्थापना की। जिसकी बदौलत आज गांवों की सरकार चुनने का मौका मिल रहा है। जैन ने कहा कि भाजपा के लोग कहते है कि कांग्रेस ने 70 वर्षों में क्या किया, मेरा उनको कहना है कि आपकी बीजेपी पार्टी की स्थापना से पहले इस देश में भाखड़ा नांगल बांध से लेकर भाभा परमाणु सेंटर, इसरो तक की स्थापना हो चुकी थी। इस देश में वोट का राज कांग्रेस ने कायम किया है।

विधायक जैन के साथ ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी बाड़मेर ग्रामीण के अध्यक्ष मूलाराम मेगवाल, शहर अध्यक्ष तनसिंह, उगमसिंह राणीगांव, मुरटाला गाला सरपंच बगताराम मूढ़, हाथीतला सरपंच योगेश बेनीवाल, डुगेरों का तला सरपंच किस्तूराराम डूगेर, सनावड़ा सरपंच डूंगराराम, जाखड़ों की ढाणी सरपंच प्रतिनिधि सुरताराम, मुंढों का तला सरपंच वीरेंद्र सियाग सहित कई लोग उपस्थित रहे।

पंचायत राज चुनाव में मोदी लहर चल रही है। मोदी सरकार पिछले छह वर्षों में आमजन व राष्ट्र हित मे किए गए ऐतिहासिक कार्यों की वजह से जनता भाजपा के साथ खड़ी है। जनता में चाहे बुजुर्ग हो महिला हो युवा हो सभी मे भाजपा के प्रति जबरदस्त उत्साह है। सभी जगह भाजपा का माहौल है।

ये विचार भाजपा नेता रणवीर सिंह भादू ने मंगलवार को बाड़मेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति के वार्ड संख्या पांच के प्रत्याशी गीता देवी वार्ड संख्या चार के प्रत्याशी भोमसिंह तथा वार्ड संख्या बारह के प्रत्याशी कुंता कंवर के समर्थन में दानजी की हाैदी, बलदेव नगर, रामनगर, टांका पाड़ा, बाड़मेर आगोर में घर घर जनसंपर्क के दौरान व्यक्त किए। जनसंपर्क में जिला मंत्री अनिता चौहान, ओबीसी मोर्चा महामंत्री हरिसिंह राठौड़, उगमसिंह, शैतानसिंह, खीमसिंह, प्रत्याशी गीता देवी, भोमसिंह कुंता कंवर सहित महिला मोर्चा की कई कार्यकर्ता साथ रही।

शिव. भाजपा नेता खुमान सिंह सोढा ने वार्ड संख्या 3 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवी सिंह राठौड़ के समर्थन में लक्ष्मीपुरा, मण्डालिया, लीकड़ी एवं रामपुरा का दौरा कर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार को भारी मतों से विजय बनाने की अपील की। साेढ़ा ने चार टीमें बनाकर अलग अलग क्षेत्राें में प्रचार की जिम्मेवारी साैंपी।
पादरू. भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन मे मंगलवार को विधायक हमीरसिंह भायल ने दौरा कर मतदान की अपील की। सिवाना पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 8 के प्रत्याशी वीरसिंह सैला, वार्ड 3 के प्रत्याशी कबु देवी देवासी व जिला परिषद के वार्ड 22 वार्ड के प्रत्याशी भीखी देवी राजपुरोहित के समर्थन में कुंडल, मुबारी, घेरालिया माता मंदिर पादरू, मिठौड़ा गांव में चुनावी सभा संबोधित किया।

