पंचायत चुनाव 2020:प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस, रालोपा ने चुनाव प्रचार में झौंकी ताकत, आज बेनीवाल, कैलाश और हरीश की सभाएं

16.26 लाख मतदाता चुनेंगे 37 जिप. व 389 पंस. सदस्य
  • 23 नवंबर से पहले चरण में 179 बूथों पर होगा मतदान, ईवीएम तैयार, 22 को मतदान दलों की होगी रवानगी

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए पार्टियों के नेताओं ने अपनी पूरी ताकत प्रचार में झोंक दी है। बाड़मेर में इस बार भाजपा-कांग्रेस का मुकाबला आरएलपी से भी है। ऐसे में मुकाबला रोचक हो चुका है। शुक्रवार को रालोपा सुप्रीमो हनुमान बेनीवाल बाड़मेर जिले में चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे।

इधर, भाजपा सांसद एवं केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी, कांग्रेस से राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी समेत कांग्रेस विधायक अपनी-अपनी विधानसभाओं में प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में सभाएं कर पूरी ताकत झोंक रहे हैं। सालों से बाड़मेर जिला प्रमुख के पद पर कांग्रेस का कब्जा रहा है, ऐसे में इस बार भाजपा इसको बदलने की पूरी ताकत लगा रही है।

कांग्रेस ये दावा कर रही है कि फिर से उनका ही कब्जा होगा। जिला परिषद की 37 और 21 पंचायत समितियों की 389 सीटाें के लिए चार चरण में मतदान हाेगा। प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर को सुबह 7.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक होगा।

जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डों में से 22 पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस का रालोपा से मुकाबला है। पहली बार पंचायतीराज चुनाव में थर्ड फ्रंट के रूप में इस बार रालोपा ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारा है। इसके अलावा पंचायत समितियों में भी करीब 110 से ज्यादा प्रत्याशी आरएलपी के चुनाव चिन्ह पर मैदान में है। रालोपा के चुनावी मैदान में आने से भाजपा-कांग्रेस की भी मुश्किलें बढ़ी है।

कांग्रेस अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बरकरार रखने तो भाजपा सालों से कांग्रेस के गढ़ में इस बार सेंधमारी कर सत्ता तक पहुंचने के लिए हर संभव कोशिश कर रही है। भाजपा ने चुनावी प्रचार की कमान पदाधिकारी, केंद्रीय मंत्री, जिलाध्यक्ष ने संभाल रखी है। जबकि कांग्रेस में प्रत्याशियों को जिताने से लेकर प्रधान और प्रमुख तक की जिम्मेदार उनके विधायकों को सौंपी हुई है।

आज तीनों दलों के दिग्गज चुनावी सभाएं लेंगे

भाजपा

केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी, जिलाध्यक्ष आदूराम मेघवाल, पूर्व यूआईटी चेयरपर्सन डॉ. प्रियंका चौधरी शुक्रवार को चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे। सुबह 10 बजे घोनरी नाडी रामसर का कुआं में पंस. बाड़मेर ग्रामीण के वार्ड संख्या 8 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी नवली देवी, जिला परिषद व अन्य भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनसभा कर समर्थन की अपील करेंगे। इसके बाद अन्य जगहों पर भी भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनसभाएं करेंगे। अगल-अलग ब्लॉक में भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने भी पूरी ताकत चुनावी प्रचार में झोंक दी है।

कांग्रेस

इधर कांग्रेस से 5 विधायक एवं एक राजस्व मंत्री को प्रचार की कमान सौंपी हुई है। इसके अलावा पदाधिकारी भी प्रचार में जुटे हुए है। राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी भी शुक्रवार को चुनावी दौरे पर रहेंगे। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जन सभाएं करेंगे। बाड़मेर विधायक मेवाराम भी बाड़मेर और बाड़मेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। इसी तरह विधायक अमीन खां, चौहटन विधायक पदमाराम भी चुनावी दौरे पर रह कर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में सभाएं करेंगे।
रालोपा

नागौर सांसद एवं आरएलपी सुप्रीमो हनुमान बेनीवाल शुक्रवार को बाड़मेर जिले के दौरे पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान सुबह 9 बजे खड़ीन, 10 बजे रामसर, 11 बजे बिजराड़, 11.30 बजे लीलसर, 12 बजे धनाऊ, 1.30 बजे अरटा सेड़वा, 2.30 बजे मदावा फागलिया, 3.45 बजे धोरीमन्ना, 4.45 बजे आडेल, 5.45 बजे डाबड़ भाटियान सिणधरी में रालाेपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में सभाएं करेंगे। इस दौरान रालोपा जिलाध्यक्ष उदाराम मेघवाल समेत अन्य रालोपा पदाधिकारी और ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष भी साथ रहेंगे।

