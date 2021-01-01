पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशिष्ट न्यायाधीश एनडीपीएस मामलात का फैसला:अफीम दूध तस्करी के दोनों आरोपियों को 10 साल सजा

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
विशिष्ट न्यायाधीश एनडीपीएस मामलात सुशील कुमार जैन ने एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत दर्ज प्रकरण में अफीम दूध की तस्करी के मामले में आरोपी कैलाशचंद्र व जमनलाल को दस-दस साल का कठोर कारावास व एक-एक लाख रुपए के जुर्माने से दंडित किया गया। ​

विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक जसवंत बोहरा ने बताया की 12 अप्रैल 2017 को सुबह करीब छह बजे पुलिस थाना धोरीमन्ना को मुखबीर से सूचना मिली की केशाराम उर्फ कैलाशचन्द्र काफी समय से अफीम के दूध की तस्करी करता है। वो अभी चितौड़गढ़ गया हुआ है और उसके आज वापस आने की संभावना है।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर ली। सुबह आठ बजे एक व्यक्ति पैदल आता हुआ दिखाई दिया। जिसकी पहचान कैलाशचंद्र के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर 4 किलो अफीम का दूध बरामद किया। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने अफीम का दूध जमनलाल से खरीदने की बात कबूल की। उसे भी प्रकरण में आरोपी मानते हुए अनुसंधान कर चालान न्यायालय में पेश किया गया।

न्यायालय के समक्ष अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से कुल 16 गवाह तथा 64 दस्तावेज एवं 8 आर्टिकल परीक्षित एवं प्रदर्शित करवाए गए। दोनों पक्ष की बहस सुनकर न्यायाधीश सुशील कुमार जैन ने शुक्रवार इस प्रकरण में आरोपी कैलाशचन्द्र पुत्र खेताराम निवासी खोतावास अरणियाली व जमनालाल पुत्र लखमी चन्द्र निवासी भाटोली जिला चितौड़गढ़ को धारा 8/18, 29 एनडीपीएस एक्ट में अफीम तस्करी का दोषी मानते हुए 10-10 साल का कठोर कारावास व 1-1 लाख रुपए के जुर्माने से दंडित किया। सरकार की ओर से विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक जसवंत बोहरा व आरोपी की ओर से काछबा राम खोथ ने पैरवी की।

