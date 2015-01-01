पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल जीवन मिशन:2024 तक जिले के प्रत्येक घर में हाेगा पानी का कनेक्शन, 1365 युवाओं काे मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
जल जीवन मिशन के तहत जिला जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन की प्रथम बैठक बुधवार को जिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने कहा कि जल जीवन मिशन सरकार की एक महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। जिसके तहत एक मिशन के रूप में कार्य करते हुए साल 2024 तक हर घर में पाइप के द्वारा पेयजल उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक गांव में ग्राम जल एवं स्वच्छता समिति का गठन किया जाकर अधिकाधिक लोगों को लाभान्वित किया जाए। बैठक में जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता एवं जिला जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन के सदस्य सचिव जेसी व्यास ने बताया कि जल जीवन मिशन की सफलता के लिए यह परिकल्पना की गई है कि समुदाय ही जलापूर्ति अवसंरचना की आयोजना, क्रियान्वयन, प्रबंधन एवं संचालन और रखरखाव में मुख्य भूमिका निभाएगा। जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप हर ग्रामीण घर में जल उपलब्ध हो सकेगा।

1365 युवाओं को करेंगे प्रशिक्षित, मिलेगा रोजगार
राजस्थान कौशल एवं आजीविका विकास निगम चयनित प्रशिक्षण प्रदाताओं के माध्यम से प्लम्बिंग, इलेक्ट्रीशियन एवं फिटर ट्रेड में बाड़मेर जिले में 1365 युवाओं को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। प्रति ट्रेड के हिसाब से 455 युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। आगामी दिनों में बाड़मेर जिले में यह प्रशिक्षण आयोजित करवाएगा।

