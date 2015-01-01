पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:सरकारी स्कूलों में पांचवीं तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में 1 बार और आठवीं तक 2 बार मिलेगा ऑनलाइन होमवर्क

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
छठी से आठवीं तक के बच्चों काे सप्ताह में दाे बार होमवर्क मिलेगा (फाइल फोटो)

शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी स्कूलों की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन एज्यूकेशन का विस्तार करने का फैसला किया है। इसमें ई-लर्निग से विद्यार्थियां काे जोड़ने के बाद अब उनको ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन होमवर्क देने की भी तैयारी की गई है।

इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने ऑनलाइन एज्यूकेशन के स्माइल कार्यक्रम काे विस्तार दिया है। इसमें आठवीं कक्षा तक के विद्यार्थियां काे अब होमवर्क करना पड़ेगा। इसमें पांचवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों काे सप्ताह में एक बार और छठी से आठवीं तक के बच्चों काे सप्ताह में दाे बार होमवर्क मिलेगा।

इसके बाद शिक्षक बच्चों द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्य का मूल्यांकन करेंगे और उसकी जानकारी अभिभावकाें काे भी देंगे। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक की ओर से जारी स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन ग्रुप अब कक्षाओं के आधार पर तैयार होंगे और उसमें जुड़े विद्यार्थियों काे होमवर्क दिया जाएगा।

इसमें कक्षा एक से पांच तक विद्यार्थियों काे सप्ताह में एक दिन साेमवार काे होमवर्क मिलेगा। वहीं कक्षा 6 से 8 तक के बच्चों काे साेमवार व बुधवार काे होमवर्क मिलेगा। होमवर्क सप्ताह शुरू से हाेने से पहले पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी संस्था प्रधानों की तय की गई है। इसमें जाे विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़ा हुआ है। उसके लिए संस्था प्रधान शिक्षकों के जरिए घर तक होमवर्क पहुंचाएंगे।

इस तरह मिलेगा होमवर्क
अधिकांश विद्यार्थियां काे पाठ्यपुस्तकों का वितरण हा़े चुका है और कार्य पुस्तिका भी आ गई है। इसकाे देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों काे होमवर्क दिया जाए। इसके लिए कक्षावार समूह बनाकर उनमें विद्यार्थियों काे स्माइल कंटेंट के साथ होमवर्क भी मिलेगा।

ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़े विद्यार्थियों काे संस्था प्रधान द्वारा तय शिक्षक घर जाकर होमवर्क देगा। इसके बाद विद्यार्थियों काे होमवर्क अपनी कापियाें में करना हाेगा और उसकी फाेटाे खींचकर उस समूह में डालनी हाेगी। ऑफलाइन बच्चों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं शिक्षक ही एकत्रित करेंगे। इसके बाद इनका शिक्षकों द्वारा मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।

