पटाखा बैन:पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक से शहर का 5 करोड़ का कारोबार ठप,व्यापारियों के 6.54 लाख अटके

बाड़मेर32 मिनट पहले
बाड़मेर.दीपावली की सीजन को लेकर शहर में सजी होलसेल पटाखों की दुकान। (फाइल फोटो)
  • बाड़मेर शहर में 71 लोगों को दिए थे स्थाई और अस्थाई लाइसेंस, अब होंगे निरस्त
  • बड़ा सवाल: लाइसेंस ही निरस्त कर दिए तो आवेदकों के 6.54 लाख कौन लौटाएगा?

दीपावली से 11 दिन पहले सरकार ने बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए पटाखों के निर्माण और कारोबार पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इसके साथ ही साफ हो गया है कि इस बार प्रशासन पटाखे बेचने के लाइसेंस भी जारी नहीं करेगा। एकाएक आए इस सरकारी आदेश से जहां पर्यावरणविद्, आम लोग व डॉक्टर्स खुश हैं, वहीं पटाखा कारोबार से जुड़े लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है।

एक माह पहले नगर परिषद ने पटाखा दुकानों के लिए आवेदन लिए और करीब 6.54 लाख रुपए कमाए थे। इसके बाद लॉटरी से 94 दुकानें आवंटित भी कर दी। लाइसेंस के लिए 12 हजार एक सौ रुपए फीस के हिसाब से 71 व्यापारियों ने 8 लाख 59 हजार 100 रुपए की राशि नगर परिषद में जमा करवा दी।

इसके बाद अब सरकार की ओर से अचानक पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाए जाने से पटाखा का व्यापार करने वाले ऐसे होलसेल व्यापारियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है, जिन्होंने करोड़ों रुपए के पटाखे खरीद कर स्टॉक कर लिया, लेकिन अब बिक्री नहीं कर पाएंगे। पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक से पांच करोड़ का धंधा चौपट हो गया। गोदामों में तैयार करोड़ों के पटाखे जहां खराब होने की आशंका खड़ा हो गई है, वहीं थोक व रिटेल व्यापारियों काे भी नुकसान का अंदेशा है। थाेक काराेबारियाें ने करीब चार माह पूर्व ही ऑर्डर दे दिए थे।

700 आवेदकों से कमाएं 6.54 लाख
नगर परिषद ने 22 स्थाई और 72 अस्थाई दुकानों के लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन मांगे थे। इसके लिए 700 लोगों ने आवेदन किया। प्रति आवेदन 1000 रुपए फीस थी, जो वापिस नहीं होगी। नगर परिषद ने इसके बाद लॉटरी से 94 दुकानों के लिए लाइसेंस आवंटित किए। सरकार की ओर सब पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगाए जाने से लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिए है। ऐसे में आवेदकों की मांग है कि 700 लोगों ने प्रति आवेदन 1000 रुपए के हिसाब से 6.54 लाख रुपए नगर परिषद में जमा करवाए। अब बिक्री पर ही रोक लग गई तो आवेदन फीस भी वापिस लौटाई जाए।

71 ने लाइसेंस फीस के जमा कराए 8.59 लाख

नगर परिषद ने 94 दुकानों की लॉटरी से लाइसेंस आवंटित किए। प्रति लाइसेंस 12100 रुपए फीस थी। 71 व्यापारियों ने नगर परिषद में फीस जमा करवा कर लाइसेंस ले लिए। लाइसेंस फीस से 8.59 लाख रुपए की नगर परिषद को आय हुई। अब लाइसेंस निरस्त होने के बाद नगर परिषद को यह राशि वापस लौटानी होगी।

सिर्फ दीवाली के 7 दिनों की सीजन में शहर में बिकते हैं 5 कराेड़ के पटाखे

दीवाली के मौके पर बाड़मेर के आदर्श स्टेडियम में हर साल 94 दुकानें लगती है। इनमें 22 स्थाई और 72 अस्थाई है। प्रति दुकान पर 4-5 लाख का पटाखा कारोबार होता है। इस बार रोक लगने से इन 94 दुकानों के करीब 3-4 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार नहीं होगा। दिवाली के मौके पर यह सिर्फ 7 दिन की सीजन होती है। इसके अलावा 8 बड़े व्यापारी है, जिनको लाइसेंस दे रखा है। होलसेल में छोटे व्यापारियों को माल बेचते है।

देश में कहीं रोक नहीं, सिर्फ राजस्थान में ही क्यों?

^बाड़मेर शहर में हम 8 बड़े व्यापारी है। मेरे खुद के 1.5 करोड़ रुपए का स्टॉक इस बार खरीद कर रखा हुआ था कि दीवाली के मौके पर बेचेंगे। मेरे पास 6 लाइसेंस है। सरकार ने अचानक रोक लगा कर व्यापारियों की कमर तोड़ दी। अब करोड़ों रुपए बर्बाद हो गए। देश में राजस्थान को छोड़ किसी राज्य में रोक नहीं है। गुजरात में ठेलों पर पटाखे बिक रहे है। रोक ही लगानी थी तो रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर लगाते ताकि बड़े व्यापारी स्टॉक तो नहीं खरीदते। अब करोड़ों रुपए लगाने के बाद गोदामों पर ताले देकर बैठे है।
-सूर्य प्रकाश शर्मा, होलसेल पटाखा व्यापारी।

