पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:झोलाछाप डॉक्टर कर रहे हैं इलाज, विभाग नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई

समदड़ी स्टेशनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक झोलाछाप चिकित्सक के क्लिनिक में भर्ती महिला।
  • सस्ते उपचार के नाम पर स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़

कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र भर में नीम हकीमों का गोरखधंधा दिनोदिन फैलता जा रहा है। वहीं कस्बे में दर्जनभर झोलाछाप डॉक्टर मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। बिना लाइसेंस के जगह-जगह अपनी क्लीनिक लगा बैठे हैं, लेकिन इन झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों पर चिकित्सा विभाग व प्रशासन किसी भी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है। जिससे इनके हौसले दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

इलाज के नाम पर मरीजों से अच्छी खासी रकम वसूली जा रही है। ठोस कार्रवाई के अभाव में बेखौफ झोलाछाप नीम हकीम डॉक्टर मरीजों के जान के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। साथ ही जब इलाज के दौरान मरीज की स्थिति ज्यादा बिगड़ने लगती हैं तो ये मरीज को किसी बड़े अस्पताल भेज देते हैं। समदड़ी ही नहीं आस-पास सेवाली, फूलन, देवड़ा, करमावास, मजल, रानीदेशीपुरा सहित गांवों में कई अवैध क्लीनिक संचालित हाे रहे हैं।

बात लाइसेंस की करें तो इनके पास कोई पंजीकृत लाइसेंस नहीं है। बिना किसी डिग्री के ये मलेरिया, बुखार, खांसी, डेंगू सहित गंभीर बीमारियों का हाई डोज की दवाइयां देकर इलाज करते हैं, जिससे मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। शिकायत पर टीम ने कुछ दिन पहले समदड़ी स्थित एक क्लिनिक पर कार्रवाई की थी, लेकिन दूसरे झोलाछाप चिकित्सकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की।

ऐसे में ये बेखौफ ग्रामीणों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। जब ग्रामीण अधिकारियों को इनकी शिकायत करते हैं तो चिकित्सा विभाग के उच्चाधिकारी कार्रवाई की बजाय इन्हें अनसुना कर देते हैं। इससे क्षेत्र में दिनों दिन झोलाछाप का गोरखधंधा बढ़ता जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें