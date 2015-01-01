पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:इस सीजन के सबसे ठंडे रात-दिन, 18 को तापमान 7 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर . बुधवार को इस सीजन में पहली बार दिन में ऐसी कड़ाके की ठंड रही। शाम को जब सूरज भी अस्त हो रहा था, लेकिन उसकी लालिमा गायब थी। सूजेश्वर पहाड़ी से 3 किमी. दूर शिव शक्ति धाम जसदेर तालाब से अस्त होते सूरज की तस्वीर। फोटो: नरपत रामावत
  • पहाड़ सी सर्दी: दिन में 30 और रात में 2 डिग्री गिर कर 9.2 पर पहुंचा तापमान

आधे दिसंबर के बाद अब सर्दी रिकार्ड तोड़ने लगी है। नए साल की शुरूआत से पहले शीत लहर का दौर शुरू होने से गलन बढ़ गई है। बुधवार का दिन इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। शीतलहर के कारण एक बार फिर बाड़मेर जाड़े वाली सर्दी की चपेट में है। हाल ये है कि तेज ठंड से अब दिन में तेज ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है।

बाड़मेर में दिन और रात का पारा लगातार गिर रहा है। अब दिन का पारा 22.9 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया, जबकि रात का पारा 9.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। दिन के तापमान में 3 और रात के पारे में 2 डिग्री गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। अब लोग भी शरीर को ऊनी कपड़ों से ढक कर घर से निकल रहे हैं। सुबह के समय हल्का कोहरा छाया रहा। शीतलहर के कारण सूरज पर भी सर्दी का असर नजर आया।

दिसंबर के शुरूआती दाे हफ्ते सामान्य से अधिक तापमान रहने के बाद दिसंबर में भी गर्मी का असर रहा था, लेकिन अब फिर से सर्द हवाएं चलने लगीं ताे सर्दी का दौर लौट आया है। मौैसम विशेषज्ञों ने इस बार अगले 3-4 दिन कड़ी ठंड पड़ने की चेतावनी जारी की है। 18 दिसंबर को सबसे ज्यादा कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है।

रात पारा 7 डिग्री से भी नीचे जा सकता है। वहीं मौसम विभाग ने 20 दिसंबर से 20 जनवरी तक ला-नीना के प्रभाव के चलते कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान जताया है। नवंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान 11.2 डिग्री तक चला गया था। लेकिन अब दिसंबर में बुधवार को इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडी रात 9.2 डिग्री रही। अब उत्तरी हवाएं चलने से रात और दिन का पारा लगातार लुढ़क रहा है।

कोल्ड डे अलर्ट; संभल कर रहिए, कल पारा 7 डिग्री से नीचे जाने की संभावना
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अब शीतलहर तेज होगी। दिन और रात में ठंडी हवाएं चलगी। दिन का पारा 20 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है, वहीं रात का पारा करीब 7 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना जताई है। सुबह के समय हल्का कोहरा छाया रहेगा। गुरुवार, शुक्रवार को दिन तक कड़ाके की ठंड के बाद 20 दिसंबर से फिर बादल छाए रहने से तापमान फिर से बढ़ेगा और सर्दी का असर कम होगा।

पिछले 4 दिनों से गिर रहा पारा

माह अधिकतम न्यूनतम 13 दिसंबर 25.6 11.0 14 दिसंबर 26.1 9.9 15 दिसंबर 25.6 10.9 16 दिसंबर 22.9 9.2

फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद; रबी की फसलों को होगा फायदा सर्दी के साथ ही तेजी बढ़ेगी फसलें

इन दिनों रबी की बुवाई हो चुकी है और फसलें अंकुरित हो रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में तेज सर्दी फसलों के लिए गुणकारी साबित हो रही है। जीरा, ईसबगोल, रायड़ा, सरसों सहित कई फसलों को इससे फायदा होगा। हालांकि पाला पड़ने जैसी स्थिति में फसलों को नुकसान होने का भी खतरा रहता है। सर्दी से नमी रहने के कारण फसलें जल्दी अंकुरित होने के साथ ग्रोथ भी करती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें