पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोरोना को सजगता से रोके आमजन प्रतिदिन होगी सेम्पलिंग: डॉ. विश्नोई

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 की वर्तमान स्थिति एवं सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए आमजन से सजगता रखते हुए कोरोना के प्रकोप को रोकने के लिए सहयोग की अपील सीएमएचओ बाबूलाल विश्नोई ने की। सीएमएचओ ने आमजन से प्रशासन एवं विभाग द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना करने, मास्क का अनिवार्य रुप से उपयोग करने, भौतिक दूरी एवं समय-समय पर साबुन से हाथ धोने एवं सैनेटाइजेशन सुनिश्चित करने की अपील की।

लोगों को सामाजिक समारोह विवाह आदि में 100 व्यक्तियों तक सीमित रखने व सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों के दौरान कोरोना महामारी के रोकथाम में दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए चिकित्सा विभाग एवं प्रशासन को सहयोग करने की अपील की। साथ ही सभी बताया कि सभी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में कोविड-19 के प्रतिदिन सेम्पल लिए जाएंगे।

कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव रोकथाम के लिए समस्त संस्था प्रभारियों को निर्देशित किया गया हैं कि सभी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों, ओपीडी लोड पीएसी, अरबन पीएचसी पर प्रतिदिन ओपीडी के समय संदिग्ध आईएलआई मरीजों एवं संक्रमित के निकट सम्पर्क में आए व्यक्तियों की सेम्पलिंग व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। इस कार्य की प्रतिदिन उप मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी बाड़मेर एवं संबंधित खण्ड मुख्य चिकित्सा

अधिकारी मॉनिटरिंग कर फीड बैंक से जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को अवगत कराएंगे। साथ ही प्रतिदिन प्रति एएनएम एवं आशा द्वारा न्यूनतम 50 घरों का सर्वे किया जा रहा है। कोविड-19 के संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं इससे बचाव के लिए समुचित आईईसी गतिविधियां विशेष तौर पर भीड़ भाड़ वाले स्थानों में नियमित तौर पर की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें