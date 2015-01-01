पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए तीनों पार्टियों के बीच मुकाबला

बाड़मेर29 मिनट पहले
चुनाव में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा थर्ड फ्रंट के रूप में पहली बार आरएलपी ने भी प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारा है। ऐसे में इस बार मुकाबला काफी रोचक बना हुआ है। इसी वजह से तीनों पार्टियों के दिग्गज नेता भी अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में पूरे दमखम के साथ प्रत्याशियों को जिताने के लिए चुनावी सभाएं कर मतदान की अपील कर रहे है।

इनमें केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी, राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी, रालोपा सुप्रीमो हनुमान बेनीवाल भी शामिल है। सालों से कांग्रेस के गढ़ रहे जिला परिषद चुनाव में इस बार भाजपा-रालोपा भी सेंधमारी के लिए पूरा जोर लगा रही है। अब दूसरे चरण की सेड़वा, धोरीमन्ना, गुड़ामालानी, आडेल और पायला कल्ला पंचायत समितियों में चुनावी प्रचार में जुट गए है। 27 नवंबर को इन पंचायत समितियों में 11 जिला परिषद और 83 पंचायत समिति सदस्य सीटों पर मतदान है।

चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक बुनकर ने बैठक में चुनाव व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा नियुक्त चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक ओमप्रकाश बुनकर निदेशक एवं पदेन संयुक्त शासन सचिव सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग राजस्थान जयपुर ने जिले में प्रथम चरण में होने वाले चुनाव के तहत रविवार को रामसर एवं गडरारोड पंचायत समिति में रिटर्निंग, पुलिस, विकास अधिकारी एवं तहसीलदार के साथ बैठक लेकर स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए की गई चुनाव व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान पर्यवेक्षक बुनकर ने रामसर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में भाचभर मतदान केन्द्र का निरीक्षण कर निर्वाचन के लिए किए गए प्रबंधों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान लाइजन अधिकारी प्रहलाद सिंह राजपुरोहित साथ रहे।

