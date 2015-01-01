पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योग शिविर:101 दिवसीय निशुल्क योग शिविर का समापन, 12 आसन का कराया अभ्यास

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
उत्थान संस्थान बाड़मेर की ओर से आदर्श स्टेडियम बाड़मेर में 1 अगस्त से 11 नवम्बर तक नियमित रूप से 101 दिवसीय निशुल्क योग शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।उत्थान संस्थान के निदेशक तारा चौधरी ने बताया कि नियमित योग करने से शरीर निरोग रहता हैं। योग से जीवन व जगत से संबंधित समस्त समस्याओं और विषमताओं पर नियंत्रण व विजय प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

योग विज्ञान सम्मत जीवनशैली का नाम है। जिससे व्यक्ति का सम्पूर्ण व्यक्तित्व सकारात्मक रूप में प्रभावित होता है। यह बात योग शिक्षक हनुमान डऊकिया ने व्यक्त किए। 101 दिवसीय निशुल्क योग शिविर की सम्पूर्ण व्यवस्था उत्थान संस्थान के निर्देशन में योग शिक्षक खींयाराम भादू, सहयोगी शिक्षक प्रियंका लखारा, हनुमानराम डऊकिया, गोकलाराम सोनी के संरक्षक में आयोजित किया गया।

योग शिक्षक खींयाराम भादू ने बताया कि 12 आसनों का अभ्यास करवाया गया। योग शिविर में तारा चौधरी, प्रियंका लखारा, प्रमिला, रामेश्वरी, आशा, श्वेता, पायल, टीना, ललिता, गोकलाराम सोनी, मोहन सोनी, जोगाराम, नरपत गौड़, दशरथसिंह, दामोदर गोदारा, जितेंद्र, चुन्नीलाल, रमेश, घमडाराम, रुखमणाराम, हीराराम गोदारा, खींयाराम गोदारा ने भाग लिया।

