आज होगा पहले चरण का मतदान:कांग्रेस ने झूठे वादों के सहारे देश पर 60 साल राज किया: डॉ. प्रियंका

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
गुड़ामालानी. चुनावी सभा में मंचासीन भाजपा पदाधिकारी।

कांग्रेस ने देश पर साठ वर्ष राज किया सिर्फ झूठे वादे कर, जातिवाद का जहर घोलकर कभी क्षेत्रवाद तो कभी हिन्दू मुस्लिमों को आपस मे लड़ाकर जहर घोलने की राजनीति की। कांग्रेस हमेशा चुनाव आते हैं तब जनता से झूठे वादे कर वादाखिलाफी करती रहती है।

इस बार जनता इनके झूठे वादों का जवाब वोट की चोट से देगी। ये विचार डॉ. प्रियंका चौधरी ने रविवार को गालाबेरी शिवकर कुड़ला में भाजपा के जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के समर्थन में आयोजित चुनावी सभा मे व्यक्त किए। इस सभा को भाजपा नेता रणवीर सिंह भादू ने सं‍बोधित करते हुए कहा कि नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में आज भारत की साख सम्पूर्ण विश्व में बढ़ी है।

गुड़ामालानी. पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत रतनपुरा पर आम सभा हुई। इसमें केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने ग्रामीणों को संबोधित किया। बैठक में प्रदेश मंत्री के के विश्नोई, बालोतरा जिला अध्यक्ष महेश चौहान, पूर्व उप प्रधान राणा कुलदीप सिंह सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने सभा को संबोधित किया।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी वार्ड संख्या 9 से श्रीमती भंवरी, वार्ड 10 से भजनलाल, 11 बिजला राम, 12 अशोक सिंह, 13 प्रहलाद राम, 14 हीराराम कलबी, 15 बाबूलाल जाटोल,16 अंतरा देवी तथा जिला परिषद सदस्य वार्ड संख्या 15 श्रीमती बाबू देवी तथा 16 देवाराम चौधरी के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर कई लोगों ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी सदस्यता ग्रहण की।

