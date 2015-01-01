पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति के चुनाव:भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार की कमान संगठन ने संभाली कांग्रेस ने विधायकों को सौंपी, पहले चरण का मतदान 23 को

बाड़मेर11 मिनट पहले
पहले चरण में चौहटन, धनाऊ रामसर, गडरारोड व फागलिया की 23 सीटों के लिए 23 नवंबर को मतदान है
  • पं.स. की 389 व जिला परिषद की 37 सीटों के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस को निर्दलीय व रालोपा की चुनौती

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में जिला परिषद की 37 व पंचायत समिति की 389 सीटों पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा रालोपा व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के बीच मुकाबला है। पहले चरण में चौहटन, धनाऊ रामसर, गडरारोड व फागलिया की 23 सीटों के लिए 23 नवंबर को मतदान है। वहीं दूसरे चरण का 27 नवंबर, तीसरे चरण का 1 दिसंबर व चौथे का 5 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा।

मतदान के लिए इतने लंबे समय के अंतराल ने कई प्रत्याशियों के राजनीतिक समीकरण गड़बड़ा दिए हैं, वहीं इसका असर प्रधान व जिला प्रमुख के चुनावों में भी देखने काे मिलेगा। प्रचार के लिए प्रत्याशियों के पास इतना अधिक समय है कि जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए विधानसभा चुनावाें जैसा चुनावी कैंपेन चलने लगा है।

पार्टी सिंबल पर हाे रहे इन पंचायत चुनावाें में प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलाें की साख दांव पर लगी है। भाजपा में पंचायतीराज चुनाव संगठनात्मक स्तर पर लड़ा जा रहा है। ब्लॉक स्तर पर प्रभारी व मंडल अध्यक्ष को जिम्मेदारी सौंप रखी है। अभी प्रत्याशी ही अपने क्षेत्र में चुनाव प्रचार में डटे हैं।

वहीं कांग्रेस ने पंचायतीराज चुनाव की बागडोर विधायकों के पास है। दोनों दलों के प्रधान व जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार प्रत्याशियों के साथ चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे हैं। गौरतलब है कि जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों की 389 सीटों के लिए 1076 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। वहीं जिला परिषद की 37 सीटों के लिए 105 प्रत्याशियो के बीच मुकाबला है।

प्रियंका, मानवेंद्र होंगे सक्रिय कर्नल सोनाराम प्रचार से दूर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में भाजपा से डॉ.प्रियंका चौधरी अभी तक सक्रिय नहीं हुई है। इसकी वजह उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं होना बताया जा रहा है। दो दिन बाद प्रियंका चौधरी चुनाव प्रचार में उतरेगी। वहीं कांग्रेस नेता पूर्व सांसद मानवेंद्रसिंह भी इतने दिनों तक क्षेत्र में नहीं पहुंचे, लेकिन अब सक्रिय होंगे। पूर्व सांसद कर्नल सोनाराम चौधरी चुनाव प्रसार से दूरी बनाए है। जिला प्रमुख के लिए नाम घोषित करने पर पार्टी स्तर पर सहमति नहीं बनने के कारण नाराज है। दोनों पार्टियों के स्थानीय नेताओं ने ही प्रचार की कमान संभाल रखी है।

दो मंत्रियों के भरोसे भाजपा और कांग्रेस
पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा व कांग्रेस स्थानीय नेताओं के भरोसे ही है। भाजपा से केंद्रीय कृषि राज्यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने पूरे जिले की चुनावी कमान संभाल रखी है। वहीं कांग्रेस से राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी को जिम्मेदारी सौंप रखी है। भाजपा ने महंत प्रतापपुरी व ओटाराम देवासी की चुनावी सभाएं रखी है। वहीं कांग्रेस से मानवेंद्रसिंह समेत कई स्थानीय नेता प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे।

लंबा समय मिलने की वजह से गड़बड़ा गए समीकरण
मतदान के लिए इतने लंबे समय के अंतराल ने कई प्रत्याशियों के राजनीतिक समीकरण गड़बड़ा दिए हैं। चुनाव मैनेजमेंट को लेकर प्रत्याशियों के पीसने छूट रहे हैं। प्रचार के लिए प्रत्याशियों के पास इतना अधिक समय है कि जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए विधानसभा चुनावाें जैसा चुनावी कैंपेन चलने लगा है। प्रत्याशियों का चुनावी खर्च भी अधिक हो रहा है। अंतिम चरण का मतदान 5 दिसंबर को है। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ गई है।

निर्दलीय व रालोपा प्रत्याशी बिगाड़ेंगे गणित, जीतने वालों की प्रमुख भूमिका

नामांकन व मतदान के बीच लंबे अंतराल का फायदा निर्दलीय व बागी प्रत्याशियों काे हाे रहा है। इस समयावधि में वे अपना चुनाव चिह्न लेकर हर मतदाता तक आसानी से संपर्क कर पा रहे हैं, जबकि पूर्व में केवल एक दिन का समयांतराल हाेने से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हर मतदाता तक चुनाव चिह्न लेकर नहीं पहुंच पाते थे।

चुनाव जीतने वाले निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी प्रमुख भूमिका में रहेंगे। पिछले पंचायत चुनावाें तक सरपंच पद के प्रत्याशियों की भूमिका विशेष रहती थी। वार्डपंच, सरपंच, पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव एक साथ हाेते थे। प्रत्येक मतदाता इन चाराें पदाें के लिए चार अलग-अलग मतपत्रपाें पर मुहर लगा कर डालता था।

