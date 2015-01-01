पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता अभियान:मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान

बाड़मेर5 घंटे पहले
तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीन सं. 01 बाड़मेर द्वारा जिले की विभिन्न पंचायतों समितियों व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोरोना महामारी से बचाव एवं रोकथाम के प्रति आमजन को मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से जागरूक जागरूकता अभियान की शुरुआात की। अभियान 16 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा।

तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष सुशील कुमार जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी की रोकथाम से संबंधित आमजन में जागरूकता एवं आमजन के दैनिक जीवन पर पड़ने वाले प्रभाव व उनके सामने आने वाली विभिन्न समस्याओं जैसे- कोरोना सक्रंमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने या स्वयं के कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर क्या करना चाहिए? क्या नहीं करना चाहिए?

कहां जाना चाहिए? क्या उपचार लेना चाहिए? कैसे घर पर स्वयं कोे आईसोलेट करना चाहिए? आदि जानकारियों का अभाव है। इसके चलते लोग मानसिक रूप से परेशान हैं। आमजन में व्याप्त भ्रांतियों को दूर करने व इससे संबंधित जानकारियों का आमजन में प्रचार-प्रसार विभिन्न जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाएगा।

