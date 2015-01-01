पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रागेश्वरी डीप गैस प्लांट:देश का सबसे बड़ा गैस प्लांट बनकर तैयार, रोज 75 करोड़ घन फीट गैस का होगा उत्पादन

बाड़मेर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रागेश्वरी गैस डीप प्लांट
  • 1700 करोड़ की लागत से शुरू हुए इस काम को 23 माह में पूरा करना था
  • नए साल 2021 में यहां से गैस उत्पादन किया जा सकेगा

देश का सबसे बड़ा तेल और गैस उत्पादन क्षेत्र बाड़मेर अब राजस्थान का ग्लोबल ऑयल डेस्टिनेशन बन चुका है। बाड़मेर में देश का सबसे बड़ा जमीनी तेल और गैस भंडार है। गुड़ामालानी इलाके में 3 ट्रिलियन यानि तीन खरब घन फीट गैस का भंडार है। इस गैस भंडार की खोज के बाद शुरू किया रागेश्वरी डीप गैस प्लांट का निर्माण लगभग पूरा होने की स्थिति में है।

2018 में रागेश्वरी डीप गैस प्लांट का निर्माण शुरू हुआ था। 1700 करोड़ की लागत से शुरू हुए इस काम को 23 माह में पूरा करना था। अब यह प्लांट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है।

नए साल 2021 में यहां से गैस उत्पादन किया जा सकेगा। इस प्लांट से थोड़ी ही दूरी पर रागेश्वरी गैस टर्मिनल प्लांट है, जहां से प्रतिदिन साढ़े पांच करोड़ घन फीट गैस का उत्पादन हो रहा है। पाइपलाइन के जरिए गैस ग्रिड गुजरात तक पहुंच रही है। 2019 में रागेश्वरी गैस टर्मिनल के विस्तार के साथ ही बाड़मेर के हाइड्रोकार्बन क्षेत्रों से 75 करोड़ घन फीट प्राकृतिक गैस प्रतिदिन उत्पादित करने का रास्ता खुल जाएगा।

अब तक राजस्थान में तीन गैस आधारित ये प्लांट

पहला: राजस्थान का पहला गैस आधारित बिजली प्लांट जैसलमेर के रामगढ़ में 1994 में शुरू हुआ था।
160 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन है।

दूसरा: गुड़ामालानी में रागेश्वरी गैस टर्मिनल की शुरूआत 2014 में हुई थी।
5.50 करोड़ घन फीट गैस का उत्पादन हो रहा है वर्तमान में।

तीसरा: गुड़ामालानी के रागेश्वरी में 75 करोड़ घन फीट गैस उत्पादन क्षमता को सबसे बड़ा प्लांट रागेश्वरी डीप गैस के नाम से तैयार हो रहा है। नए साल में इसकी शुरूआत होगी।

रागेश्वरी डीप गैस प्लांट पर एक नजर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें