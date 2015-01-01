पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच की मांग:लांबड़ा प्रकरण में 107 दिन से धरना, सीएम को भेजा मांग पत्र

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
लांबड़ा प्रकरण में सरकार से विशेष जांच दल गठित कर मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग की है। अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति एकता मंच बाड़मेर के संयोजक लक्ष्मण बडेरा ने बेमियादी धरने के 107वें दिन राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य, राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी, बाड़मेर जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई व राजस्व विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव आनन्द कुमार को भेजे पत्र में लिखा कि लांबड़ा गांव में मात्र सवा बीघा गोचर भूमि में बसे भील आदिवासियों को भेदभावपूर्ण कार्यवाही करके गडरारोड उपखण्ड के अधिकारियों ने घर तोड़कर बेघर करने के काम को अंजाम दिया।

इस मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच दल गठित कर जांच करने की मांग की है। पत्र में एकता मंच के संयोजक बडेरा ने बताया कि गडरारोड तहसील कार्यालय के रिकॉर्ड पर एक वर्ष पूर्व 1088 बीघा गोचर भूमि व चारागाह भूमि पर पटवारियों की रिपोर्ट पर राजस्थान राजस्व भू अधिनियम 1956 की धारा 91 के तहत 51 प्रकरण दर्ज कर उनको बेदखल करने के लिखित फैसले दिए थे। तहसीलदार गडरारोड ने एक भी बेदखली

के फैसले की पालना के लिए किसी भी तरह की कार्यवाही नहीं की। इस कारण गडरारोड तहसील क्षेत्र में हजारों बीघा जमीनों पर ताकतवर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिए। लांबड़ा प्रकरण को लेकर बेमियादी धरने पर 107वें दिन उपाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार चंदेल, महामंत्री भूराराम भील, संयोजक लक्ष्मण बडेरा, गोमदास धाम के महंत राजुदास, जिला परिषद सदस्य किशनलाल किस्तूराराम भील मौजूद रहे।

