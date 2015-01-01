पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:डिस्कॉम कार्मिकों को दिवाली बोनस देने व कोविड-19 वेतन कटौती बंद करने की मांग

समदड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • जोधपुर डिस्कॉम श्रमिक संघ शाखा समदड़ी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

राजस्थान विद्युत श्रमिक महासंघ सम्बद्ध भारतीय मजदूर संघ के प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान के तहत जोधपुर डिस्कॉम श्रमिक संघ शाखा समदड़ी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अश्वनी सिंह चारण की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार दोपहर को बोनस एवं वेतन कटौती को लेकर रोष प्रकट करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री के नाम तहसीलदार राकेश जैन को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

प्रदेश प्रचार मंत्री जगदीश सिंह रावल ने बताया कि दीपावली पर्व आने में कुछ ही दिन शेष बचे हैं, किन्तु अभी तक निगम कार्मिकों के बोनस भुगतान की घोषणा या आदेश जारी नहीं किए गए हैं, जिससे कर्मचारियों में रोष व्याप्त हैं एवं कोविड -19 के चलते विद्युत कर्मचारियों के स्थगित किए गए वेतन का पुनः भुगतान करने एवं प्रति माह एक दिवस की वेतन कटौती को बंद करने की मांग की।

कहा कि विद्युत प्रदाय सेवा आवश्यक सेवा में आती हैं। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के दौरान लॉकडाउन काल में विद्युत के कर्मचारी ने सरकार के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर राज्य की जनता की सेवा की हैं। अतः विद्युत के कर्मचारियों को वेतन कटौती से मुक्त रखा जाए तथा विद्युत व्यवस्था बहाल करने में कोरोना से ग्रसित होकर अकाल मृत्यु का वरण करने वाले कर्मचारियों को भी कोरोना वाॅरियर की तरह जीवन सम्पूर्ण क्षतिपूर्ति के रुप में मृतक के आश्रित परिवार को 50 लाख की सहायता स्वीकृत की जाए।

इस अवसर पर जिला मंत्री सुरेश फुलवारिया, प्रवक्ता मीठालाल, गोविंदसिंह सोढ़ा, विजेंद्रसिंह, संतोषराम, परमेश्वर नेण, नेमीचंद प्रजापत, अमृतलाल, टीकमाराम, चंद्रप्रकाश माली आदि अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

