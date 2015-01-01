पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Barmer
  • Demand To Increase Security System Of Kiradu Temple, Wrote A Letter To The Director, And Said That Attention Should Be Paid To The Security Of The Traps

मांग:किराड़ू मंदिर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाने की मांग, निदेशक काे पत्र लिखकर धराेहराें की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर ध्यान देने की बात कही

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
बाड़मेर से 43 किलोमीटर दूर हात्मा गांव में बना किराड़ू मंदिर की सुरक्षा और देखरेख की कमी के चलते अब इस स्मारक काे कुछ आसामाजिक तत्व नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। इस पर राजस्थान सेव ऑवर हेरिटेज फाउंडेशन ने चिंता व्यक्त की है। फाउंडेशान के सचिव अरिहंत सिंह शेखावत ने राजस्थान पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग के निदेशक काे एक पत्र लिखकर इन धराेहराें की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर ध्यान देने की बात कही है।

शेखावत ने पत्र में लिखा है कि जाेधपुर वृत्त के अंतर्गत संरक्षित स्मारकाें की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं है। इन स्थलाें पर कुछ आसामजिक तत्व मंदिराें की शिखर पर चढ़कर उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचाने की काेशिश में लगे हैं। इससे हमारी संस्कृति और ऐतिहासिक स्थल काे नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। उन्होंने इस संबंध में आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

