मांगलिक कार्य:देवउठनी एकादशी कल :पांच महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद जागेंगे भगवान विष्णु, 3 शुभ योग बनने से खास रहेगा ये पर्व

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • देव उठने के साथ ही खत्म हो जाएगा चातुर्मास और शुरू हो जाएंगे विवाह सहित तमाम मांगलिक कार्य

कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी को देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी और देवउठनी एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। यह पर्व बुधवार 25 नवंबर काे मनाया जाएगा। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के मुताबिक आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी यानी देवशयनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु सो जाते हैं। इसके बाद देव प्रबोधिनी यानी कार्तिक माह की शुक्ल पक्ष एकादशी को क्षीरसागर में चार महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद भगवान विष्णु इस दिन उठते हैं। भगवान के जागने से सृष्टि में तमाम सकारात्मक शक्तियों का संचार होने लगता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर गन्ने का मंडप सजाकर उसमें भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजन किया जाएगा। एकादशी से विवाह समेत सभी मंगल कार्यों की भी शुरुआत हो जाएगी। भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मी के साथ तुलसी पूजा करने का भी विधान है। इस बार एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन 3 शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर की जानी वाली पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई सालों बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है। एकादशी तिथि बुधवार को सूर्योदय से शुरू होकर अगले दिन सूर्योदय तक रहेगी।

वनस्पति शास्त्रियों के मुताबिक तुलसी नेचुरल एयर प्यूरिफायर है। यह करीब 12 घंटे ऑक्सीजन छोड़ता है। तुलसी का पौधा वायु प्रदूषण को कम करता है। इसमें यूजेनॉल कार्बनिक योगिक होता है जो मच्छर, मक्खी व कीड़े भगाने में मदद करता है।

