वारदात:धर्म भाई बने प्रेमी के साथ पार्टी में जाने का कहकर घर से निकली विवाहिता, बागावास सरकारी स्कूल के टांके में मिला दोनों का शव

बालोतरा/कल्याणपुर (आंचलिक)एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बागावास सरकारी स्कूल में टांके के पास रखे प्रेमी-प्रेमिका के शव।
  • ननिहाल में युवक से हुई थी जान-पहचान, जोधपुर में अपने पति के साथ रह रही थी युवती

धर्म भाई के साथ पार्टी में शरीक होने का कहकर जोधपुर से निकले प्रेमी-प्रेमिका का शव गुरुवार सुबह राउमावि बागावास के टांके में मिला। सुबह 10.30 बजे टांके में शव तैरते देख पुलिस को सूचना दी। इस पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को बाहर निकलवाया। कल्याणपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया गया। परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर मर्ग दर्ज किया गया। वहीं मामले में आगे की जांच एसडीएम रोहित कुमार करेंगे।

पुलिस काे मंडली थानातंर्गत बागावास गांव के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में बने टांके में गुरुवार सुबह युवक-युवती के शव मिलने की सूचना मिली। इस पर थानाधिकारी दाऊद खां मय जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। शव को बाहर निकाला तो उनकी शिनाख्त महेंद्रसिंह (24) पुत्र सवाईसिंह निवासी बागावास व पूजादेवी (21) पत्नी श्यामपुरी निवासी सांई शेरगढ़ के रुप में हुई। इस पर पुलिस ने सूचना देकर परिजनों को मौके पर बुलाया। वहीं कल्याणपुर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया।

बागावास में विवाहिता का था ननिहाल, प्रेमी यहीं का निवासी, दोनों ने स्कूल के टांके में कूदकर दे दी जान

पूजादेवी मूलत: कौशलू गांव की निवासी है, उसका ननिहाल बागावास गांव में है। वहीं युवक बागावास का ही निवासी है, जो वर्तमान में जोधपुर में कामकाज करता है। वहीं शादी के बाद युवती अपने पति के साथ ही जोधपुर में रहती है। युवती का ननिहाल व युवक का गांव एक ही होने से इनका पहले से ही जान-पहचान थी।

वहीं घर में आना-जाना होने से इनका संपर्क लगातार बढ़ता गया। इस दरम्यान दोनों के बीच प्रेम प्रसंग हो गया। वहीं परिवार में युवती अपने प्रेमी को धर्म भाई के रुप में बुलाती थी। बुधवार शाम को विवाहिता ने अपने पति को धर्म भाई महेंद्रसिंह के साथ पार्टी (खाने) में जाने का कहकर घर से निकली थी। इसके बाद दोनों ने बागावास गांव पहुंचकर सरकारी स्कूल में टांके में इहलीला समाप्त कर दी।

तीन साल पहले हुई थी युवती की शादी, दुपट्टा बांधकर दोनों साथ में टांके में कूदे

मृतका पूजादेवी की तीन साल पहले सांई शेरगढ़ निवासी श्यामपुरी के साथ शादी हुई थी। इसके बाद अपने पति का कामकाज जोधपुर में होने से वह उसके साथ ही रहने लग गई। प्रेमी-प्रेमिका ने यहां पहुंचने पर टांके पर कुछ देर बैठकर बातचीत की।

इसके बाद दोनों ने अपने मोबाइल टांके के पास ही रख दिए और दुपट्टा में एक साथ बंधकर पानी में कूद गए। युवक का मोबाइल सुबह 5.30 बजे तक ऑन था, ऐसे में 6 बजे के करीब आत्महत्या करने का बताया जा रहा है। मामले में दोनों पक्षों की ओर से मर्ग में रिपोर्ट पेश की गई है।

  • बागावास के सरकारी स्कूल में युवक-युवती का शव मिलने की जानकारी पर मौके पर पहुंचे। पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किए गए। प्रथम दृष्टया प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला है। परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर मर्ग में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आगे की जांच एसडीएम बालोतरा करेंगे। - दाऊद खां, थानाधिकारी मंडली
