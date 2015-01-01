पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:निदेशालय की टीम ने रुघपुरा विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया

लीलसर4 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा निदेशालय के सहायक निदेशक महेश सिंह शेखावत के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने राउप्रावि रुघपुरा में स्माइल- 2 का निरीक्षण किया। प्रत्येक बच्चे का पोर्टफोलियो जांचा गया। गृह कार्य देखने के तरीके को देखा। साथ ही अभिभावकों से संपर्क कर शिक्षकों द्वारा दिए गए गृह कार्य एवं कॉलिंग की समीक्षा की गई। शिक्षकों द्वारा प्रत्येक कक्षा के बच्चों के घर की लोकेशन को गूगल मैप सेव करने व घर का ऑफलाइन नजरी नक्शा बनाने को नवाचार बताते हुए पूरे राज्य भर में इस नवाचार को लागू किया जाने की बात कही। विद्यालय की हरित वाटिका व किए गए नवाचार की सराहना की। साथ ही राप्रावि भाखरी नाडी का भी निरीक्षण किया।

वहां पर भी यू ट्यूब चैनल व शिक्षण वीडियो लिंक के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की।ऑनलाइन बालकों को जोड़ने पर जोर दिया। प्रधानाध्यापक जोगाराम सोनी ने बताया कि इस दौरान मेघाराम चौधरी वरिष्ठ व्याख्याता, हनुमान सिंह व्याख्याता, सूरज कुमार अध्यापक, ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई, ऋषि राज सिंह, सपना मीणा, सुनिता सेन आदि उपस्थित रहे।

सहायक निदेशक जांगिड़ ने किया विद्यालयों का अवलोकन: बाड़मेर | स्माइल -2 कार्यक्रम के तहत मंगलवार को सहायक निदेशक सीडीईओ बाड़मेर नरसिंग प्रसाद जांगिड़ ने राउमावि बेरीवाला तला ,राउप्रावि करडाला नाडा, राउप्रावि धनतला आदि विद्यालयों का अवलोकन किया। जांगिड़ ने स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत कक्षावार ग्रुप, गृहकार्य व शिक्षकों द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को की जाने वाली काॅलिग, विद्यार्थी पोर्टफोलियों, शाला दर्पण प्रतिदिन लाॅगिन, निशुल्क पाठ्य पुस्तकों एवं कार्य पुस्तिकाओं के वितरण एवं शाला दर्पण पर प्रतिदिन अध्यापकों की उपस्थिति शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर दर्ज करने संबंधी जानकारी ली। व्यवस्थाएं संतोषजनक पाई गई एवं स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम के अन्तर्गत शिक्षकों व संस्था प्रधानों द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्यों एवं प्रयासों की प्रशंसा की।

