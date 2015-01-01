पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Disorganized Traffic At Every Intersection Of The City, Vehicles Remain Standing Throughout The Day, Common People Upset Due To No Parking

हादसों को न्योता:शहर के प्रत्येक चौराहे पर अव्यवस्थित यातायात, दिनभर जगह जगह खड़े रहते हैं वाहन, पार्किंग नहीं होने से आमजन परेशान

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
शहर में इन दिनों यातायात व्यवस्था बदहाल है। शहर के अधिकांश चौराहों पर अव्यवस्थित तरीके से वाहन खड़े नजर आते है। न तो पार्किंग की समुचित व्यवस्था है और न ही कोई रोक टोक। लोग अब अहिंसा सर्किल के पास बीच सड़क वाहनों को पार्क कर चले जाते हैं, जिससे कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है।

यातायात पुलिस के पास क्रेन नहीं होने की वजह से इन वाहनों को सीज करने में परेशानी होती है। इसी तरह चौहटन सर्किल, महावीर सर्किल पर निजी वाहनों का जमावड़ा लगा रहता है। ओवरलोड वाहन हादसों को न्योता देते नजर आ रहे हैं।

यह तस्वीर शहर के दो व्यस्त चौराहों की हैं, यहां पर दिनभर बेतरतीब वाहन खड़े रहते है और ओवरलोड सवारियां भरकर जाते है। वाहन चालकों की मनमर्जी के कारण दिन में इन चाैराहों पर कई बार जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। लेकिन इन्हें रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है।

