पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:पुलिस की दखल से परेशान किसानों ने कलेक्टर-एसपी से लगाई गुहार

सेड़वा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड के आलीसरों की बस्ती निवासी जालाराम पुत्र वगताराम एवं रामजीवन पुत्र किशनाराम विश्नोई ने अपनी खातेदारी भूमि में सेड़वा पुलिस द्वारा काश्त नहीं करने देने से परेशान होकर शुक्रवार को जिला कलेक्टर एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक को रिपोर्ट पेश कर कार्रवाई करने एवं अपनी खातेदारी भूमि में खेती करने की इजाजत की मांग की।

उन्होंने जिला कलेक्टर एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक को पेश की गई रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उनकी खातेदारी भूमि आलीसरों की बस्ती के खेत खसरा नंबर 539/427 रकबा 50 बीघा आया हुआ है, जिसकी तरमीम 1980 में हो चुकी है। उक्त भूमि में उनके एवं उनके परिवार के सदस्यों का कब्जा एवं काश्त वर्षों से है तथा उनके खेत के चारों और तारबंदी एवं बाड़ बना कर रखी है।

खातेदारी एवं कब्जे के खेत के पड़ोस में पवन कुमार पुत्र माणकमल का खेत आया हुआ है, उनके द्वारा एवं उसके भाई बाबूलाल तथा काश्तकार रघुनाथ पुत्र सदराम विश्नोई निवासी सोनड़ी द्वारा हमारे खेत की तारबंदी एवं चीणे तोड़ दी। तथा उनके खातेदारी भूमि में कब्जा करने की कोशिश की। इसको लेकर 24 अक्टूबर को एक लिखित रिपोर्ट पुलिस थाना सेड़वा में दी लेकिन पुलिस ने हमारी रिपोर्ट पर उल्टा हमें ही धमकाया और अब खेत में रबी की काश्त करने से भी रोक रहे है। उन्होंने कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें