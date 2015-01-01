पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी सरगर्मियां:जिला परिषद वार्ड 18 में विकास के मुद्दे पर मांगे वाेट, प्रत्याशियों का जनसंपर्क जारी

बाड़मेर
बाड़मेर. वार्ड 18 में जनसंपर्क के दौरान आयोजित सभा।

पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर जिलेभर के सभी प्रत्याशी अपने प्रचार प्रसार और जोर आजमाइश में लगे हुए हैं। जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति के चुनावों में ग्रामीण विकास एवं क्षेत्रीय समीकरण के अलावा प्रत्याशियों की ओर से कई मुद्दे उठाए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में जिला परिषद की वार्ड 18 सीट पर वर्तमान परिदृश्य में सबसे अधिक प्रमुख मुद्दा बाहरी बनाम स्थानीय बना हुआ है।

यहां से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी ज्यादातर समय विदेश में या क्षेत्र से बाहर ही बिताते है। उनकी पत्नी और बच्चे सब बाहर विदेश में रहते हैं लेकिन वे कभी कभार यहां आते रहते हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने चुनाव में इसे बड़ा मुद्दा बना लिया है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी नरपतराज मूंढ ने शुक्रवार को नोखड़ा, अर्जुन की ढाणी, राणासर खुर्द और बांड गांवों का दौरा किया और चुनाव जीतने पर विकास कार्यों का आश्वासन देते हुए वोट मांगे।

नरपतराज ने गांवों में जनसम्पर्क किया और लोगों से वोट व समर्थन मांगा। भाजपा प्रत्याशी मूंढ ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अपने प्रचार प्रसार को तेज सभाओं और नुक्कड़ सभाओं में लोगों से चुनाव को लेकर अपना विकास का विजन बताया और बदलाव करने का आह्वान किया।

