पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:सिंगल फेज की जगह जोड़ा डबल फेज बिजली कनेक्शन,हादसा टला

बायतु4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के बायतु डिस्कॉम क्षेत्र मे विद्युत संबंधित समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए कार्यरत निजी कंपनी टेलीपरफॉर्मेन्स ग्लोबल सर्विस लिमिटेड जेवी और सुंधा एण्ड कंपनी के कार्मिकों की लापरवाही की शिकायतें बढ़ रही हैं। इन कार्मिकों द्वारा उल्टे सीधे कनेक्शन जोड़ने से उपभोक्ताओं के घरों में विद्युत उपकरण जल रहे हैं। जिसको लेकर उपभोक्ताओं मे भारी रोष व्याप्त है। शुक्रवार शाम को भी इस निजी कंपनी के कार्मिकों की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई लेकिन उपभोक्ता की सूझबूझ से बड़ा हादसा होते होते टल गया।

भोजासर निवासी उपभोक्ता ठाकराराम मूढ़ ने बताया कि बालिका आदर्श विद्या मंदिर स्कूल के सामने उसकी लकड़ी का आरा है। जहां सिंगल फेज विद्युत कनेक्शन ले रखा है। गुरुवार रात को अज्ञात वाहन ने विद्युत तार तोड़ दिया। जिसकी ऑनलाइन शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई। समस्या के निवारण के लिए निजी कंपनी के कार्मिक आए और सिंगल फेज की जगह डबल फेज कनेक्शन जोड़कर विद्युत सप्लाई शुरू कर दी। जिससे दुकान में रखी रंदा मशीन, हॉल मशीन, दो ट्यूब लाइट और दो पंखों सहित विद्युत उपकरण जल गए।

उपभोक्ता ने सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए मुख्य बोर्ड से विद्युत तार को हटा दिया, नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। इससे पूर्व भी इस निजी कंपनी के कार्मिकों की लापरवाही से उपभोक्ताओं को भारी नुकसान हो चुका है। लेकिन संबंधित विभाग और प्रशासन इन कार्मिकों पर मेहरबान बना हुआ है। जिसका खामियाजा आए दिन उपभोक्ताओं को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें