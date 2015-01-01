पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खनन माफियाओं के हौंसले बुलंद:अवैध खनन से नदी का पैंदा खोदा, नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

नया नगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड क्षेत्र गुड़ामालानी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद बजरी का अवैध खनन बेखौफ जारी है। उपखंड क्षेत्र के जालीखेड़ा, खुडाला, भाटाला, सड़ा, पायला आदि लूणी नदी से सटे गांवों में दबंगों की शह पर बजरी के अवैध खनन का कार्य बदस्तूर जारी है। लूणी नदी की तलहटी पर बसे गांवों में तो दिन में भी बजरी का अवैध परिवहन बदस्तूर जारी है, इन्हे कोई रोकने टोकने वाला नहीं है।

लूणी नदी में खनन माफिया खुले आम जेसीबी लगाकर खनन कर रहे है। लूणी नदी के किनारे बसे गांवों में दिन में भी कई ट्रैक्टर बेखौफ होकर लूणी नदी से अवैध रूप से बजरी भर रहे है। इस बजरी का अवैध खनन दबंगों की शह पर होता है। अवैध रूप से बजरी भरकर मोटी रकम वसूलकर खनन माफिया मालामाल हो रहे है। इस तरह से खुलेआम बजरी का परिवहन प्रशासन के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत के बिना संभव नहीं है।

खान विभाग के अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से लिए इस पट्टे की आड़ में मरू गंगा लूणी नदी से अवैध बजरी निकाल कर परिवहन की जा रही है। लेकिन वसूली के कारण शिकायत पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार लूणी नदी से सैकडों डम्पर व टेलर से अवैध बजरी परिवहन कर लीज धारक लीज में बडी मात्रा में स्टॉक कर रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें