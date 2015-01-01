पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों को आर्थिक पैकेज और स्कूलों को नियमित शुरू करें सरकार: राठौड़

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ की पत्रकार वार्ता में निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने रखी समस्याएं

निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सहित पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को पत्रकार वार्ता कर विभिन्न मांगे और समस्याएं बताई। जिलाध्यक्ष बालसिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में निजी विद्यालयों के बंद होने के बाद संचालकों के सामने संकट खड़ा हो गया है और इनसे जुड़े हजारों शिक्षक बेरोजगार हो गए है।

इस वजह से लोगों के सामने रोजी रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने यदि शीघ्र ही स्कूलें खोलने सहित अन्य मांगों पर विचार नहीं किया तो बड़े स्तर पर निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ आंदोलन करेगा।

उन्होंने संघ की मांग रखते हुए बताया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण आठ माह निजी स्कूल बंद रहे, इसको लेकर सरकार आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा करें। इसी के साथ ही उन्होंने सरकार की ओर से जारी फीस निर्धारण आदेश को वापिस लेने की मांग की। जिला महामंत्री प्रेमाराम भादू ने बताया कि विद्यालयों में शिक्षण कार्य तुरंत शुरू करें। इसके अलावा आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों की भरण पोषण राशि सत्र समाप्ति पर भुगतान करने, नवीन प्रवेश पोर्टल खोलने, निजी ऑनलाइन पोर्टल चालू करने, स्कूलों में क्रमोन्नति, रजिस्ट्रेशन सहित अन्य कार्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के अधीन करने, आरटीई की यूनिट कोस्ट प्रतिवर्ष बढ़ाने, सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ निजी स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों को देने, भवन सुरक्षा के नाम पर ली जाने वाली शुल्क को समाप्त करने, निजी विद्यालय बोर्ड स्थापित करने, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भू रूपांतरण का नियम समाप्त करने, कोरोना के कारण बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों से बोर्ड फीस नहीं लेने तथा जब तक विद्यालय बंद है, इस समयावधि में बालवाहिनी के फिटनेस, पीयूसी व परमिट आदि पर लगने वाले टैक्स माफ करने की मांग की है।

जिलाध्यक्ष राठौड़ ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में सबसे ज्यादा निजी शिक्षण संस्थाएं प्रभावित हुई है। इसको लेकर सरकार को विशेष पैकेज सहित अन्य रियायतें देनी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान विद्यालय के शिक्षकों के अनुपात में वीक्षक नियुक्त किए जाए। उत्तरपुस्तिका जांच, परीक्षा परीक्षक, निरीक्षण दल व बोर्ड संबंधित शैक्षणिक कमेटियों में निजी विद्यालयों को समान अनुपात में प्रतिनिधित्व दिया जाए।

परीक्षा के दौरान निजी विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य को ही केंद्राधीक्षक बनाया जाएं, अलग से नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित करने सहित विभिन्न समस्याओं का मांग पत्र सरकार के लिए तैयार किया है। इसी के साथ ही उन्होंने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय से संबंधित कई मांगों को भी मांग पत्र में रखा है। इस मांग पत्र पर सरकार को तुरंत विचार कर समाधान करना होगा।

