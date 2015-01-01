पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोचर भूमि चर गए अतिक्रमी:लीलसर ग्राम पंचायत में तीन खसरों की 33 बीघा गोचर भूमि पर अतिक्रमण, बनाई पक्की दीवारें और दुकानें, कार्रवाई नहीं

लीलसर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत में लोगों ने गोचर भूमि पर कच्चे पक्के निर्माण करके अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। तीन अलग-अलग खसरों में 33 बीघा जमीन गोचर पर अतिक्रमियों ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा हैं। कई बार लोगों ने शिकायते भी की लेकिन कुछ प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा। गोचर भूमि पर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिए हैं। इसके बावजूद जिम्मेदार मौन है। राजस्व गांवों में ज्यादातर अतिक्रमी वोट बैंक की राजनीति के चलते अतिक्रमण कर रहे है।

ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि चारागाह भूमि को बचाने और उन्नत बनाने के लिए जिनकी जिम्मेदारी है, वही अतिक्रमियों को संरक्षण दे रहे हैं। इस कारण अतिक्रमियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। अतिक्रमियों ने चरागाह भूमि को हथियाने के लिए कहीं पक्की दीवार, कहीं पक्की दुकानें तो कहीं मकान तक बना लिए हैं।

दशकों से निवासी परिवारों को छोड़कर अधिकतर ने पिछले कुछ सालों में ही सैकड़ों बीघा चारागाह भूमि अपने कब्जे में ले ली। ग्राम पंचायत में चरागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण को लेकर रिकॉर्ड भी संधारित नहीं किया जा रहा है और ना ही कार्रवाई के लिए प्रशासन की मदद ली जा रही है। यहां तक कि स्वयं जिम्मेदारों के भी गोचर भूमि में अतिक्रमण की शिकायतें लंबित हैं।

तीन खसरों में गोचर भूमि पर अतिक्रमण
लीलसर के तीन खसराें पर अतिक्रमियों ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा हैं। खसरा नंबर 144 में 15 बीघा, 189 खसरा नंबर में 7 बीघा तथा 252 खसरा नंबर पर 10 बीघा गोचर पर अतिक्रमण कर रखा हैं। कुल 33 बीघा जमीन गोचर पर अतिक्रमण पर अवैध कब्जा कर रखा है। गांव के चौराहे से आगे सियागपुरा रोड से चौहटन सड़क के बीच कटाण रास्ता को अतिक्रमियों ने रोककर पक्के निर्माण व कुछ दुकानें भी बना रखी है।
हाईकोर्ट ने अतिक्रमण हटाने के दिए आदेश

गोचर भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट ने तीन माह के अंदर अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने का आदेश जारी किया है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद भी पीडब्ल्यूडी की सड़क का निर्माण चल रहा है।

भू माफियों ने पक्के निर्माण कर हड़प ली गोचर

^गोचर भूमि पर भू-माफियों द्वारा अवैध कब्जा कर भूमि को बेचान कर रहे है तथा गोचर भूमि पर पक्का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। निर्माण को लेेकर मैने सरपंच और पटवारी, आरआई को लिखित में शिकायत की। इसके बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।
-जसाराम सऊ, निवासी लीलसर
^यदि लीलसर में ऐसा है तो मैं जल्द ही तहसीलदार से रिकार्ड निकलवाकर जितने भी लोगों ने गोचर भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।
-भवानी सिंह चारण, उपखंड अधिकारी, चौहटन

