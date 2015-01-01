पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:पहले चरण का प्रचार खत्म, केंद्र की नीति किसान विरोधी : राजस्व मंत्री

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में सभा करते हरीश चौधरी।
  • कांग्रेस, रालोपा व भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में हुई सभाएं, डोर टू डाेर प्रचार जारी

विधायक मेवाराम जैन पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार अपने क्षेत्र में पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनसंपर्क कर रहे है। इसी के तहत शनिवार को विधायक जैन ने जिला परिषद वार्ड 12 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कमला कंवर राजपुरोहित, पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर के वार्ड 15 से उम्मीदवार गीता देवी भील, वार्ड 16,17 से मनोहर कंवर, वार्ड 02 से फातमा,18 से भवानीसिंह,19 से आम्बाराम बैरड़ के समर्थन में गेहूं, चूली, भादरेश, बोला, विशाला एवं विशाला आगाेर में जनसंपर्क कर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट देकर जिताने की अपील की।

चाैहटन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लीलसर ग्राम पंचायत में पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में आयोजित सभा को संबोधित करते हुए राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार का यही कार्य रहा कि ग्रामीण विकास को रोका जाए और किसानों का अधिक से अधिक शोषण किया जाए।

राजस्व मंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में कांग्रेस सरकार ने पिछले दो वर्षों में जनहित के महत्वपूर्ण कार्य किए हैं। उन्होंने राजस्व विभाग के तहत आमजन से जुड़ी जमाबंदी, गिरदावरी, कृषि रहन सहित कई कार्यों की प्रक्रियाओं को ऑनलाइन कर दिया है जिससे सभी को सुविधा होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें