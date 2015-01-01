पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूचना:हज यात्रा 2021 के ऑनलाइन आवेदन का प्रथम चरण आज से शुरू

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हज की मुकद्दस यात्रा 2021 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया 12 नवम्बर गुरुवार से शुरू होगी। जिसके अंतर्गत हज यात्रा प्रथम चरण में ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरे जाएंगे। हज ट्रेनर बच्चु खान कुम्हार ने बताया कि सेंट्रल हज कमेटी मुंबई के निर्देशानुसार हज यात्रियों के प्रथम चरण के लिए आवेदन 12 नवम्बर गुरुवार से स्थानीय मुस्लिम मुसाफिर खाना में शुरू किए जाएंगे।

जो भी हज यात्री हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते है वह मुस्लिम मुसाफिर खाना में सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही आवेदन ऑनलाइन करने, हज यात्रा की फीस व पे स्लिप एवं बैंक में जमा करने के साथ साथ फोटो, ब्लड ग्रुप जांच इत्यादि की व्यवस्था व जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते है।

इसके साथ ही हज आवेदक जिनको हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना चाहते है वो अपने साथ पासपोर्ट, राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, बैंक की डायरी, चैक बुक व पेन कार्ड जैसे डॉक्यूमेंट साथ मे अवश्य लावें। हज यात्रा आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसम्बर है।

