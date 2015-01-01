पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गाैशाला में चारे-पानी का संकट, गायाें का भामाशाहाें से सहयाेग का अाह्वान

बाड़मेर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. पाबूजी राठौड़ गौशाला दाता में गोवंश, यहां चारे-पानी की जरूरत।
  • दांता गांव के पास व चामुंडा चौराहा के पास स्थित पाबूजी राठौड़ गौशाला में 850 गाय और बछड़े, रोजाना चारे-पानी की व्यवस्था की चुनौती

जिले में प्रशासन व सरकार की तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद भी गौशालाओं में बेजुबान दम तोड़ दे रहे हैं। बाड़मेर में दांता व चामुंडा चौराहा स्थित श्री पाबूजी राठौड़ गौशाला में चारा-पानी के अभाव में पशुओं की आए दिन मौतें हो रही है। विष्णु कॉलोनी में स्थित गौशाला में लगे पशु चिकित्सक जसवंतसिंह ने बताया कि दांता व यहां करीब 850 गायों की देखरेख की जाती है।

लॉकडाउन के कारण पशुओं का पालन-पोषण करना आए दिन मुश्किल हो रहा है, क्योंकि इनके लिए चारे व धान की व्यवस्था की हर बार कमी रहती है। गौशाला के व्यवस्थापक गोपालदास जोशी ने बताया कि यदि काेई भामाशाह आगे आकर चारे व दाले की व्यवस्था करे तो गायों व बछड़ों का भरण पोषण में सहयाेग हाे पाएगा। शहर में स्थित इस गौशाला में कालूसिंह व सुमेरसिंह दिन-रात पशुओं की देखरेख में लगे रहते है।

गौशाला के संस्थापक दयालपुरी महाराज ने बताया कि गायों के इलाज करने में दवाइयों की हर बार कमी रहती है। गौशाला की व्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने के लिए एक बैनर भी तैयार करवाया गया है। इसमें भामाशाहों व दानदाताओं की सुविधा के लिए बैंक के खाता नंबर भी लिखवाए गए है ताकि वे श्री पाबूजी राठौड़ गौशाला में गायों व बछड़ों के लिए सहयोग राशि जमा करवा सकते है।

^गौशाला में करीब 850 गायें व बछड़ों को रखा गया है। लेकिन आए दिन चारा-पानी व धान की कमी आ जाती है। गायों के पालन-पोषण के लिए गौशाला की कमेटी की ओर से हर संभव प्रयास किया जा रहा है फिर भी कुछ कमियां रह जाती है। यदि कोई भामाशाह चारे की व्यवस्था के लिए आगे आए तो पशुओं को राहत मिल पाएगी।
-दयालपुरी महाराज, संस्थापक, गौशाला, बाड़मेर

