मौसम में अचानक बदलाव:सुबह कोहरा, दोपहर में भी ठंडक, पारा 5 डिग्री गिरा

बाड़मेर. महावीर पार्क के पीछे लगी ऊनी कपड़ों की दुकानें।

शेखावटी सहित कई इलाकों में हुई ओलावृष्टि के बाद दो दिन से मौसम का मिजाज बदलने से ठंड का असर बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही सर्द हवाओं का दौर जारी रहा। इससे लोगों में ठिठुरन बनी रही। दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकलने पर सर्दी का असर कुछ कम हुआ। देर शाम तक हवा का दौर जारी रहने से सर्दी का प्रकोप अधिक रहा।

मौसम में आए बदलाव से सर्दी-जुकाम, खांसी, बुखार आदि बीमारियों के बढ़ने का अंदेशा है। ऐसे में चिकित्सकों ने बदलते मौसम में आमजन को बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी है। दिन में गर्मी व शाम को सर्दी का असर बना हुआ है।सोमवार शाम से शुरु हुई तेज हवाओं का दौर दूसरे दिन भी जारी रहा।

इसके चलते मंगलवार को दिन भर माहौल में ठंडक का असर रहा। सुबह के समय कोहरा रहने से चालक लाइटें जलाकर वाहन चलाते नजर आए। वहीं सर्द हवाओं से बचने के लिए लोग दिन में भी गर्म कपड़े पहनकर घरों से बाहर निकले। दोपहर 12 बजे बाद सूर्यदेव के दर्शन होने पर ठंड का असर कुछ कम हुआ। अधिकतम तापमान 27.5 व न्यूनतम 17 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

आगे क्या: ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी, तापमान गिरेगा
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक मौसम में अचानक बदलाव अरब सागर की चक्रवाती हवाओं के कारण हुआ है। फिलहाल 2-3 दिन तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। एक बार फिर उत्तरी हवा का दबाव बढ़ने से अधिकतम तापमान तथा न्यूनतम तापमान में तीन से चार डिग्री तक की गिरावट होने की संभावना है। राज्य के उत्तरी भागों में आगामी दो दिनों के दौरान सुबह के समय हल्का कोहरा रहा सकता है। 18 नवंबर को अरब सागर में चक्रवाती हवाओं का दबाव एक बार फिर बनने की संभावना है।

