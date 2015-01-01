पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अयोग्य अभ्यर्थी का चयन करने पर पूर्व सरपंच पांच वर्ष के लिए अयोग्य घोषित

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विभागीय दिशा-निर्देशों, नियमों एवं चयन के लिए निर्धारित प्रक्रिया का उल्लंघन करने के साथ आयु सीमा में दो वर्ष की अनुचित छूट देते हुए कम आयु वाली अयोग्य अभ्यर्थी का आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका का चयन करने पर संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ.समित शर्मा ने ग्राम पंचायत गोल स्टेशन के पूर्व सरपंच चोखाराम को पांच वर्ष के लिए चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित किया है। विभागीय नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर ग्रामसेवक एवं पदेन सचिव गौतमचंद तथा महिला पर्यवेक्षक रजनी जैन के खिलाफ 16 सीसीए में कार्यवाही करने के आदेश दिए गए है।

संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ.समित शर्मा ने बताया कि समेकित बाल विकास सेवाएं निदेशक की ओर प्राप्त पत्र में बताया गया कि गोल स्टेशन के पूर्व सरपंच चोखाराम, ग्राम सेवक एवं पदेन सचिव ने 2 अक्टूबर 2015 को आयोजित ग्राम सभा में विभागीय दिशा-निर्देशों, नियमों एवं चयन के लिए निर्धारित प्रक्रिया का उल्लंघन कर न्यूनतम आयु सीमा में दो वर्ष की अनुचित छूट प्रदान करते हुए कम आयु वाली अयोग्य अभ्यर्थी भंवरी देवी काे आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका का चयन किया है।

इस प्रारंभिक जांच की विस्तृत जांच कराने का निर्णय लेते हुए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर बाड़मेर को विस्तृत जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया। संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. शर्मा ने बताया कि विस्तृत जांच के दौरान संबंधित को अपना पक्ष प्रस्तुत करने का अवसर दिया गया।

विस्तृत जांच में आरोपों की पुष्टि होने पर राजस्थान पंचायतीराज अधिनियम 1994 की धारा 38 के प्रावधानों के तहत ग्राम पंचायत गोल स्टेशन के पूर्व सरपंच चोखाराम को पांच वर्ष के लिए चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रामसेवक एवं पदेन सचिव गौतमचंद, महिला पर्यवेक्षक रजनी जैन के खिलाफ राजस्थान सिविल सेवा नियम 1958 के नियम 16 के तहत विभागीय कार्यवाही अमल में लाने के आदेश दिए गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें