कार्यक्रम:चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह की हुई शुरुआत

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
धारा संस्थान के कार्यक्रम चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 के अंतर्गत चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह का प्रारंभ किया गया। इसके तहत टीम द्वारा बच्चों को बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक किया एवं बच्चों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क का वितरण भी किया गया।

धारा संस्थान के मुख्य अधिशाषी महेश पनपालिया ने बताया कि 14 से 20 नवम्बर तक चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह का आयोजन किया जाता है, इसके तहत बच्चों को बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक किया जाता है। इस सप्ताह को प्रारंभ करते हुए चाइल्ड लाइन टीम द्वारा बंधुआ मजदूर काॅलोनी के बच्चों को शिक्षा का महत्व समझाते हुए बाल विवाह, बालश्रम एवं बाल शोषण के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी। इसके अतिरिक्त बच्चों को शिक्षा का महत्व समझाया गया।

बच्चों को बताया कि बालश्रम के बारे में जानकारी दी और बताया कि यह कानूनन अपराध है, यदि कहीं भी बच्चे को बालश्रम या बच्चे का बाल विवाह होता देखें तो 1098 पर काॅल करें, चाइल्ड लाइन राष्ट्रीय मुफ्त आपातकालीन फोन सेवा है, जो 0 से 18 वर्ष तक के बच्चों के सुनहरे बचपन को बचाने में सहयोग प्रदान करती है।

