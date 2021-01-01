पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

18 वर्षीय युवक तारबंदी पार कर पाक पहुंचा:बाॅर्डर पार कर पाक में घुसा गेमराराम, अमरकोट जेल में बंद, परिजन बोले; वापसी के सरकार करें प्रयास

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
बाड़मेर. सज्जन का पार निवासी गेमराराम सरहद पार जाने के बाद घर वापसी की मांग काे लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे माता-पिता की आंखों से दर्द छलका। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाड़मेर. सज्जन का पार निवासी गेमराराम सरहद पार जाने के बाद घर वापसी की मांग काे लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे माता-पिता की आंखों से दर्द छलका।
  • अब परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरे हाल
  • वतन वापसी के लिए माता-पिता ने पीएम के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

भारत-पाक बॉर्डर तारबंदी के निकट बसे एक गांव का रहने वाला गेमराराम 5 नवंबर की सुबह 5 बजे बॉर्डर तारबंदी पार कर पाकिस्तान में घुस गया था। इस घटना के बाद से परिजन उसकी तलाश कर रहे थे, जबकि पाक में घुसने के बाद गेमराराम को वहां के स्थानीय लोगों ने पकड़ लिया था। उस गांव में उसके रिश्तेदार भी है।

इसके बाद निंबला पोस्ट पर पाक रेंजर्स को सुपुर्द कर दिया। उन्होंने पूछताछ की और इसके बाद पाक पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया। मीरपुर न्यायालय में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया है। फिलहाल वह अमरकोट की जेल में बंद है। इधर 80 दिनों से गायब गेमराराम की याद में परिजनों के रो-रो कर बुरे हाल है। सोमवार को बाड़मेर एसपी से भी परिजन मिले और उनके बेटे गेमराराम को पाकिस्तान से वापिस लाने की मांग की है।

जामाराम पुत्र महेंद्रा राम मेघवाल निवासी कुम्हारों का टीबा सज्जन का पार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम बाड़मेर एसपी, कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। ज्ञापन में बताया कि 4-5 नवंबर की रात को उसका बेटा गेमराराम भूलवश तारबंदी पार करके पाकिस्तान चला गया था।

इसके बाद बीएसएफ और पाक रेंजर्स की बैठक में गेमराराम के भूलवश पाक जाने का पता चला था। अब बूढ़े मां-बाप के रो-रो कर बुरे हाल है। बेटे गेमराराम के लिए वो हर व्यक्त टकटकी लगाए हुए इंतजार कर रहे है। प्रधानमंत्री, गृह मंत्री और विदेश मंत्री से गेमराराम की घर वापसी के लिए ठोक कदम उठाने की मांग की है।

परिवार में गेमराराम समेत 12 भाई-बहिन है
कुम्हारों का टीबा सज्जन का पार निवासी गेमराराम पाक जेल में बंद है, लेकिन ये 9 भाई और 3 बहिनें है। इसमें गेमराराम आठवें नंबर का है। 5 भाई और दो बहिनें इससे बड़ी है। जबकि 3 भाई और एक बहिन छोटी है। इनमें चार भाई मजदूरी करते है, छोटे भाई-बहन पढ़ाई कर रहे है। गरीब परिवार है और मां-बाप खेती का ही काम कर रहे है।

हमें 10 दिन बाद पता चला गेमरा पाक पहुंचा: सताराम

^4-5 नवंबर की रात 1.30 बजे हमारे पडौसी के घर से फोन आया कि आपका भाई गेमराराम हमारे घर आया था। इसके बाद हम उसकी तलाश करने लगे। 5 की सुबह को भी खूब ढूंढा, हमने समझा इधर-उधर गया होगा। वापिस आ जाएगा। इसके बाद 15 नवंबर को जब बीएसएफ के जवान घर पर आए और बोला कि आपका भाई गेमराराम तो पाकिस्तान पहुंच चुका है। इसके बाद हमने 16 नवंबर को बिजराड़ थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज करवाई थी। इसके बाद से हम हमारे भाई के वतन वापस लौटने का इंतजार कर रहे है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से भी हमने मांग की है कि आप हमारे भाई के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय के सहयोग से वतन वापसी करवाए।
(जैसा गुमशुदा गेमराराम के भाई सताराम कोड़ेचा ने भास्कर को बताया।)

