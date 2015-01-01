पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़मेर:नाबालिग युवती और युवक ने एक साथ पेड़ पर फांसी का फंदा लगाकर की आत्महत्या

बाड़मेर
बिजराड़ थाना क्षेत्र का मामला।
  • दोनों अलग समुदाय के थे, उनकी शादी होना संभव नहीं था

सरहदी जिले बाड़मेर के बिजराड़ थाना क्षेत्र के सरुपे का तला गांव के एक प्रेमी युगल बुधवार अलसुबह गांव में स्थित एक पेड़ पर फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला। इस घटना से पूरे क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गयी। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद दोनों के शवों को पेड़ से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, एक ही गांव की नाबालिग लड़की व लड़का प्रेम प्रसंग में थे। वे दोनों अलग समुदाय के थे। उनकी शादी होना संभव नहीं होने के कारण दोनों ने पेड़ पर फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

पुलिस ने आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। गौरतलब है कि बाड़मेर में पिछले काफी समय से आत्महत्या की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। विशेषकर चौहटन क्षेत्र में प्रेम प्रसंग के कारण प्रेमी युगल के एक साथ आत्महत्या करने की पहले भी कई घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

