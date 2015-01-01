पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलदाय विभाग:पानी मुहैया करवाने में सरकारी सिस्टम नाकाम रहा, भामाशाह ने ~7 लाख से खुदवाया ओपनवेल

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
रामसर तहसील के इंद्रोई गांव में पेयजल की समस्या करने में जलदाय विभाग नाकाम रहा तो ग्रामीणों को निराशा हाथ लगी। पानी की जंग लड़ते थक चुके ग्रामवासियों के दर्द को गांव के सेठ परिवार ने दर्द को समझा और समाधान का बीड़ा उठाया। ताराचंद छाजेड़ परिवार ने इंद्रोई गांव में पानी की समस्या के समाधान के लिए ओपनवेल खुदवाने के साथ एक किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन बिछाकर जीएलआर में पानी की सप्लाई शुरू करवाई। इस पर करीब सात लाख रुपए खर्च हुए। छाजेड़ परिवार ने ग्रामीणों की समस्या का समाधान कर मिसाल कायम की।

इंद्रोई गांव में पानी की सप्लाई के लिए जीएलआर बना है। बीते कई महिनों से पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो रही थी। इस समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को कई बार ज्ञापन सौंपकर समाधान की मांग रखी। पुरानी पाइप लाइन होने के कारण जगह-जगह लीकेज की समस्या के कारण नियमित सप्लाई शुरू करने से विभाग ने हाथ खड़े कर दिए।

चक्कर काटने के बावजूद समाधान नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को निराशा हाथ लगी। इस समस्या के बारे में गांव के युवा मनोहरसिंह ने भामाशाह परिवार ताराचंद छाजेड़ को बताया। जोधपुर में व्यापार से जुड़े छाजेड़ परिवार ने गांव की पानी की समस्या के समाधान की ठान ली। कुछ दिन बाद ही दिनेश छाजेड़ गांव आए और एस्टीमेट तैयार कर ले गए। अपने स्तर पर ओपनवेल खुदवाने के का काम शुरू करवा दिया। मोटर लगाने के साथ ही जीएलआर तक एक किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन बिछाई। करीब पंद्रह दिन बाद पानी की सप्लाई शुरू हो गई।

