पादरू में सड़क हादसा:तेज रफ्तार पिकअप पेड़ से टकराई, दो लाेग घायल

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीच रास्ते अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई

कस्बे के समीपवर्ती धनवा सरहद में मिठौड़ा-धनवा जाने वाले सड़क मार्ग पर बुधवार को तेज रफ्तार से चल रहा दूध सप्लाई वाहन(पिकअप) अनियंत्रित होकर नीम के पेड़ से टकरा गया। इसमें सवार बाड़मेर निवासी महेंद्र सिंह के हाथ फैक्चर हुआ और बुद्धे सिंह के शरीर पर गंभीर चोटें आई।

दुर्घटना के बाद आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने दौड़ भाग कर पिकअप से घायलों को बाहर निकाला तथा सिणधरी के निजी अस्पताल ले गए। जहां उनका उपचार शुरु किया। इधर दुर्घटना स्थल पर क्रेन की सहायता से पिकअप को हटाया गया।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि पिकअप के आगे वाला हिस्सा पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। सिणधरी थाना एसआई बलदेव राम ने बताया कि बुधवार दोपहर करीब 1 बजे मिठौड़ा से धनवा की ओर जा रही पिकअप जा रही थी। बीच रास्ते अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई।

