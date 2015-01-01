पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की अनदेखी:ग्रेनाइट की आड़ में पत्थरों का अवैध कारोबार, एलटी फोर मशीन से बड़े ब्लास्ट

लीलसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक डंपर को भराने के 32 हजार रुपए, लीज धारकों पर खनन विभाग का पूरा हाथ होने की आशंका, पाउडर उड़ने से दमा का खतरा
  • सरकारी जमीन पर डाल रहे हैं लीज का कचरा,पशुधन व ग्रामीणों के साथ हादसे का खतरा, विस्फोट से आसपास के मकानों में आई दरारें

जोगाराम चौधरी. बाछड़ाऊ ग्राम पंचायत के दुधिया सड़क पर लंबे समय से ग्रेनाइट लीज धारक ग्रेनाइट की आड़ में पत्थरों का अवैध व्यापार चला रहा है। सड़क के पास पहाड़ियां पर इन दिनों एलटी फॉर मशीनों से भारी मात्रा में रात को ब्लास्ट कर रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार खनन विभाग, पुलिस प्रशासन सहित जिम्मेदार विभागों को मौखिक व लिखित में अवगत करवाया लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में खनन माफिया के हौसले बुलंद हैं।

अपनी मर्जी से भारी मात्रा में बारूद को पत्थर तोड़ने में इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। सुरक्षा मानकों को ताक पर रखकर विस्फोट करने पर पत्थर लंबी दूरी तक उछलते हैं, इससे ग्रामीणों व पशुधन को नुकसान पहुंचने का खतरा बना रहता है। वर्षों पूर्व गांव में स्थित पहाड़ी का अस्तित्व कायम था, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे समय बीतता गया खनन माफियाओं ने पूरी पहाड़ी को ही नष्ट कर दिया। यहां खनन करने वालों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं कि राजनीतिक पहुंच के चलते अब उन्हें किसी भी आदेश और कानून से डर नहीं लगता है। आसपास निवास करने वाले लोगों का जीना मुश्किल हो गया है।

बाछडाऊ पहाड़ी पर किए जा रहे ब्लास्ट से परेशान आसपास के लोगों ने खान विभाग के निदेशक से कई बार बारूदी ब्लास्टिंग को रुकवाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने इस संबंध में कई प्रशासनिक विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों को लिखित में अवगत करवाया, लेकिन लीज धारक की राजनीतिक पहुंच होने के कारण इस संबंध में आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। एक डंपर को भराने के 32 हजार रुपए, लीज धारकों पर खनन विभाग का पूरा हाथ होने की आशंका, पाउडर उड़ने से दमा का खतरा

ग्रेनाइट के नाम माइंस पर अवैध कारोबारी का खेल चल रहा हैं। लीज धारक ग्रेवल की लीज में अवैध खनन करके मकान बनाने में काम लिए जाने पत्थरों का अवैध कारोबार कर रहे हैं। एक डंपर भराने की कीमत 32 हजार रुपए वसूलते हैं। इन लीज धारकों पर खनन विभाग का पूरा हाथ होने की आशंका है। इस वजह से बेधड़क अवैध रूप से छोटे पत्थरों का अवैध कारोबार चल रहा है। सरकारी जमीन पर डाल रहे हैं कचरा लीज धारक अपने लीज से निकलने वाला कचरा व पाउडर पास में ही सरकारी जमीन पर डाल रहे हैं। लीज धारकों के अपने कचरे का निस्तारण अलग से जमीन लेकर खुले में डालने की जगह निस्तारण का आदेश हैं , लेकिन अपने बलबूते के चलते सरकारी जमीन पर एक अतिक्रमण कर उसमें डाल रहे हंै। इस कचरे से पशुधन को खतरा है और आसपास में पाउडर उड़ने से दमा के रोगियों की भी तादाद बढ़ रही है।

बिना इजाजत एलटी फॉर ब्लास्टिक मशीनों का उपयोग
बाछडाऊ पहाड़ी पर बिना परमिशन एलटी फॉर ब्लास्टिक मशीन से भारी मात्रा में ब्लास्ट हो रहा है। आसपास के निवास करने वाले लोगों व मकानों में बड़ी बड़ी दरारें आ गई है। कुछ लोगों के बने टांकों की छतें टूट गई और मकानों में बड़ी बड़ी दरारें आ गई है। इन पत्थरों से कई बार पशुधन भी घायल हो चुके है। इस परेशानी को लेकर कई बार खनन विभाग सहित संबंधित अधिकारियों को भी लिखित में अवगत करवाया लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। इधर अवैध तरीके से लीज की आड़ में खनन व व्यापार जारी है।
पहाड़ों से गायब हो रही है हरियाली
अवैध खनन से पहाड़ी क्षेत्र तहस-नहस हो रहा है। पहाड़ों पर अवैध खनन से 50-60 फीट तक के गहरे गड्ढे पड़े हुए है। अवैध खनन से पहाड़ों से हरियाली व पेड़ भी उजड़ रहे है। अवैध खनन से पर्यावरण को भी खासा नुकसान हो रहा है। हरियाली से आच्छादित रहने वाले पहाड़ों से पेड़ पौधे और घास गायब हो गई है। ऐसे में मवेशी पालकों के सामने भी मवेशियों के चारे व उनके जान के खतरे की आशंका सतानी शुरू हो गई है।
^मेरे पास इन लीजों की पूरी जानकारी नही हैं। मेरी अभी पोस्टिंग हुई है। यदि ऐसा हैं तो में मौके पर जाकर लीज धारकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-भवानी सिंह चारण, उपखंड अधिकारी, चौहटन

