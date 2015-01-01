पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Mahavir Park, Lack Of Water Led To Burns, Fountains Deteriorated, Children Returning From The Burning Of A Toy Train Motor

लापरवाही:महावीर पार्क में पानी के अभाव में दूब जली, फव्वारे हुए खराब, टाॅय ट्रेन की मोटर जलने से मायूस लौट रहे बच्चे

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल में नौ माह बाद खुली महावीर पार्क में अव्यवस्थाओं का आलम है। सुबह लोग पार्क में जॉगिंग करने व घूमने के लिए आते हैं। पार्क में पानी की सप्लाई की कमी के कारण जगह-जगह दूब जलकर नष्ट हो गई है। वहीं यहां पर लगे हुए फाउंटेन फव्वारे भी पानी के अभाव में खराब हो गए है।लॉक डाउन से पहले यहां पर बच्चों के लिए संचालित टॉय ट्रेन भी मोटर खराब होने की वजह से बंद पड़ी है। सुबह व शाम को यहां घूमने आने वाले बच्चे मायूस होकर लौट रहे है। पानी के अभाव में पूरी पार्क का हुलिया ही बिगड़ गया है। लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

