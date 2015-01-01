पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:इंदिरा गांधी ने देश की एकता के लिए खुद को बलिदान कियाः जोशी

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करते हुए।
  • पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर कांग्रेस कार्यालय में हुआ कार्यक्रम, धोरीमन्ना में कौमी एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाया

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती गुरुवार को कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा मनाई जाएगी। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस कार्यालय में संगोष्ठी का आयोजित की गई। जिसमें वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता एवं अधिवक्ता धनराज जोशी ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ऐसी नेता थी जिन्होंने देश की एकता एवं अखंडता के लिए खुद को भी कुर्बान करने में हिचक नहीं की। पंजाब में पनपे आतंकवाद के खात्मे के लिए उन्होंने ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार चलाकर देश के टुकड़े होने से बचाए।

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के जिलाध्यक्ष फतेह खान ने कहा कि पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देश की कमान संभालने वाली स्व. इंदिरा गांधी ने देश के किसानों के विकास एवं उत्थान के लिए हरित क्रांति का सूत्रपात किया। हरित क्रांति के तहत तकनीक के जरिए किसानों की जिंदगी बदल गई। आज किसान समृद्ध जिंदगी जी रहा हैं वह उन्हीं के उठाए कदमों का नतीजा है। कार्यक्रम में कमेटी के उपाध्यक्ष यज्ञदत्त जोशी ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी की सोच दूरगामी थी, यही कारण था कि उन्होंने गरीब, दलित, कमजोर हर तबके के दर्द को समझते हुए 20 सूत्री कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की।

उसी के अनुरूप योजनाओं का संचालन कर बजट का प्रावधान कर उनके प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन का कार्य किया। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता एवं पूर्व ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष हरीश चंद सोलंकी ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एवं आयरन लेडी के नाम से प्रसिद्ध हुई इंदिरा गांधी ने देश के विकास के लिए विभिन्न कार्यों के साथ-साथ बैंकों के राष्ट्रीयकरण किया। जिससे बैंक उपभोक्ता को अपने खाते का लाभ पूरे देश में आसानी से मिल सका।

प्रवक्ता मेवाराम सोनी ने बताया कि जयंती कार्यक्रम में उप जिला प्रमुख सोहनलाल चाैधरी, आजादसिंह, महामंत्री चैनसिंह भाटी, महावीर बोहरा, तरूण कुमार एवं ठाकराराम ने भी संबोधित किया एवं सभी से इंदिरा गांधी के बताए गए मार्ग पर चलने एवं उनके नियमों की पालना करने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर छोटूसिंह पंवार, रणजीतसिंह, बाबूलाल पूनड़, विजयसिंह राठौड़, नीम्बसिंह उण्डखा एवं पार्षद नरेन्द्र कुमार सहित कई कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

धोरीमन्ना | सरदार पटेल यूथ क्लब भालीखाल व स्वामी विवेकानंद यूथ क्लब खारोड़ी की ओर से पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती को कौमी एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाया। भालीखाल व खारोड़ी में सामान्य ज्ञान प्रश्नोत्तरी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें आस पास के छात्र छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लिया। एनवाईसी धर्मेंद्र जाखड़ ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन नेहरू युवा केंद्र बाड़मेर के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में किया गया। सूचना प्रभारी भागीरथ बेनीवाल ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर विद्यार्थियों को गांधी के जीवन परिचय व राष्ट्र निर्माण में योगदान की जानकारी दी।

देव भाई जांगिड़ ने कहा कि कौमी एकता दिवस को सांप्रदायिक सदभाव की भावना को बढ़ाने के लिए मनाया जाता है। स्वामी विवेकानंद यूथ क्लब द्वारा आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान गीता बेनीवाल, रेखा राम जाखड़, द्वितीय स्थान मोहनलाल जाखड़ तथा तृतीय स्थान महादेव बेनीवाल ने प्राप्त किया। वहीं सरदार पटेल यूथ क्लब द्वारा आयोजित प्रतियोगिता का परिणाम शुक्रवार को घोषित किया जाएगा।

