पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:प्रक्षेत्र दिवस में किसानों को दी समन्वित कृषि से आय बढ़ाने की जानकारी

गुड़ामालानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र गुड़ामालानी की ओर से आलपुरा गांव में परंपरागत कृषि विकास योजना अंतर्गत जीरे व ईसबगोल की फसल की अंतर शस्य पर समूह पंक्ति प्रदर्शन के प्रक्षेत्र दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में केंद्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक एवं अध्यक्ष डाॅ. प्रदीप पगारिया ने बताया कि 2022 तक किसानों की आय दुगुनी करने में सबसे बड़ी आवश्यकता है, लागत को कम करें एवं जैविक उत्पादन भी किसानों की आय दुगनी करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई जा सकती है। साथ ही उन्होंने समन्वित कृषि प्रणाली प्रबंधन पर विशेष ध्यान देने की बात करते हुए कहा कि आने वाला समय में समन्वित कृषि प्रणाली किसानों की आय एवं उत्पादन बढ़ाने में अहम भूमिका निभाएगा।

इससे जलवायु में हो रहे बदलाव का असर भी कम किया जा सकता है। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि डाॅ. एमएल महेरिया ने जीरा व ईसबगोल की फसल में अंतर शस्य खेती का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि इन दोनों फसलों को साथ-साथ कतारों में लगाने से उत्पादन में वृद्धि और किसानों की आय दुगुनी होने में सहायता मिलेगी।

केन्द्र के डाॅ. हरि दयाल चौधरी ने कहा कि जीरा की किस्म जीसी-4 व ईसबगोल की आरआई-1 की विशेषता बताते हुए कहा कि यह किस्म है जो कि समय पर सिंचित क्षेत्र में बुवाई के लिए उपयुक्त है। डाॅ. बाबूलाल जाट ने कहा कि समन्वित कृषि प्रबंधन भी आज की जरूरत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें