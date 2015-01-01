पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Informed About Saheli Innovation In The Seminar, Organized CLG Meeting At GRP Station Barmer, Gave Information About Innovation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:गोष्ठी में सहेली नवाचार की दी जानकारी,जीआरपी थाना बाड़मेर में सीएलजी की बैठक का आयोजन, दी नवाचार की जानकारी

बाड़मेर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीआरपी थाना बाड़मेर में सीएलजी गोष्ठी का आयोजन मंगलवार को किया गया। इस दौरान एसपी जीआरपी जोधपुर ममता राहुल, एएसपी जीआरपी जोधपुर संपतसिंह के निर्देशानुसार व थानाधिकारी राऊराम के नेतृत्व में गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। 14 नवंबर से 20 नवंबर तक बाल सप्ताह के तहत यह गोष्ठी आयोजित की गई। गोष्ठी में सीएलजी के सदस्यों, स्टेशन अधीक्षक रेलवे हरजीराम चौधरी व रेलवे स्टाफ ने भाग लिया। बैठक में बाल अधिकारों के संरक्षण के संबंध में जनजागरूकता पैदा करने, बच्चों के विरुद्ध होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों के बारे में चर्चा कर जनजागरूकता लाने की अपील की गई।

बैठक में उपस्थित सदस्यों को आपातकालीन स्थिति में उपयोग में आने वाले विशेष सम्पर्क सूत्रों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। गोष्ठी में यात्री ट्रेनों में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए विशेष अभियान आवाज व सुरक्षित यात्रा के लिए मेरी सहेली नवाचार के बारे में समझाइश कर प्रचार -प्रसार करने की अपील की गई। गोष्ठी में कोविड 19 के संबंध में जारी सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें