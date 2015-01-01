पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति के चुनाव:चुनाव काे लेकर अंतिम प्रशिक्षण, रवानगी व मतदान केंद्रों पर व्यवस्थाओं के निर्देश

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा निर्देशानुसार पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव (जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद) के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विश्राम मीणा द्वारा विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठों के प्रभारी अधिकारियों को समस्त व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए है।

जिले में कुल 2461 मतदान केंद्र
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विश्राम मीणा ने बताया कि जिले में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के लिए निर्धारित चार चरणों में मतदान करवाया जाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण के अन्तर्गत चौहटन, धनाऊ, रामसर, गडरारोड एवं फागलिया पंचायत समिति में कुल 609 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए है।

इसी प्रकार द्वितीय चरण में आडेल, पांयला कला, धोरीमन्ना, गुड़ामालानी एवं सेड़वा में कुल 487, तृतीय चरण में शिव, बाड़मेर, बाड़मेर ग्रामीण, सिणधरी एवं बायतु में कुल 609 तथा चतुर्थ चरण में गिड़ा, समदड़ी, पाटोदी, कल्याणपुर, बालोतरा एवं सिवाना में कुल 756 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए है। धोरीमन्ना में एक (115 ए), पाटोदी में एक (87 ए), कल्याणपुर में एक (76 ए), बालोतरा में तीन (160ए, 161ए, 169ए) तथा सिवाना में एक (78 ए) सहायक मतदान केन्द्र अनुमोदित किए गए है।

दो पारियों में अंतिम प्रशिक्षण एवं रवानगी
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मीणा ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जारी निर्देशानुसार संबंधित प्रभारी अधिकारियों को आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए है। उन्होंने अधीक्षण अभियंता सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग बाड़मेर को मतदान दलों की रवानगी एवं प्रशिक्षण आदि की सामान्य व्यवस्थाओं में अनावश्यक व्यय नहीं हो यह सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान दलों की दो पारियों में अंतिम प्रशिक्षण पश्चात रवानगी की जाएगी। जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के प्रथम चरण के लिए 22 नवम्बर को प्रथम पारी में सुबह 8 बजे पंचायत समिति गडरारोड, धनाऊ एवं फागलिया तथा द्वितीय पारी में सुबह 11 बजे चौहटन एवं रामसर के मतदान दलों को अंतिम प्रशिक्षण पश्चात रवाना किया जाएगा।

