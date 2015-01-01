पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:30 वर्षों में सिंचित क्षेत्र बढ़ा, फसलों का सालाना उत्पादन 4 अरब से 40 अरब तक पहुंचा

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अकाल व अभाव में जीने वाले थार वासियों की कड़ी मेहनत ने इस जमीन की तस्वीर बदल दी, पिछले 25 साल में बाड़मेर जिले में सिंचित रकबा छह गुना बढ़ गया

रेगिस्तानी बाड़मेर जिला भीषण अकालों के लिए ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा है। जमीन के ऊपर की तरह उसके नीचे यानि अंदरूनी हालात भी बदलते रहते हैं। एक मायने में हमारी जिन्दगी का रंग-ढंग तय करने में उसकी खास भूमिका रहती है। यह जमीन के नीचे के बदलाव का ही नतीजा था कि जिले में पिछले कुछ वर्षों में जल स्तर में आश्चर्यजनक और सुखद सुधार आया है।

दूसरी तरफ विज्ञान की मदद से आदमी ने जमीन के काफी नीचे से भी पानी निकालने के तरीके इजाद कर लिए है। धोरा धरती बाढ़ाणा अब विकास की नई इबादत लिख रहा है। अकाल व अभाव में जीने वाले थार वासियों की कड़ी मेहनत ने इस जमीन की तस्वीर बदल दी है। पिछले 25 साल में थार में सिंचित खेती को लेकर रुझान बढ़ा तो बाड़मेर जिले में सिंचित रकबा छह गुना बढ़ गया।

बाजरा, मूंग व मोठ के लिए विख्यात थार की पहचान अब जीरा, ईसबगोल, सरसो, अनार, औषधीय पौधों के साथ-साथ खजूर उत्पादक जिलों में होने लगी है। स्थिति यह है कि यहां के उत्पाद की मांग राष्ट्रीय ही नहीं अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी होने लगी है। इन सबके कारण किसानों का रुख व्यावसायिक व नकदी फसलों की ओर बढ़ रहा है।

कृषि में बाड़मेर का स्थान और जिले की अर्थव्यवस्था में बदलाव

भूमि उपयोग पैटर्न: यदि भूमि उपयोग पैटर्न को देखे तो लगता है कि पिछले 30 वर्षों में काफी बदलाव देखने को मिलता हैं। कुल भौगोलिक क्षेत्रफल 28 लाख 17 हजार 332 हेक्टेयर है। इसमें से 1990-91 में एक से अधिक बार बोए गए क्षेत्रफल में 595.5 प्रतिशत वृद्धि हुई है। साथ ही परती भूमि में कमी आई, मतलब जो भूमि काम योग्य नहीं थी वह अब काम योग्य हो गई। पहले से 42 प्रतिशत भूमि काम योग्य मिली। शुद्ध बुवाई योग्य क्षेत्रफल देखे तो पता चलता है कि 6.40 प्रतिशत क्षेत्रफल में वृद्धि हुई है। वन क्षेत्र में 1990-91 के मुकाबले 35.17 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई।

पिछले 30 वर्षाें में यहां काफी बदलाव आया, जहां पहले अरंडी में बाड़मेर का योगदान 0.29 % (1989-90) में थी। वह बढकर 2019-20 में 15.74 % हो गई। इसी तरह बाजरा में 8.04 %से 11.60 %, मोठ बीन में 2.14 से 28.30 %, ग्वार में 4.36 से 11.36 % तथा 2019-20 में अनार 38 प्रतिशत, जीरा 15.71 % व इसबगोल 22.01 % हिस्सेदारी है।

बाड़मेर की मुख्य रबी व खरीफ फसलों में आज के बाजार भाव के हिसाब से अगर बदलाव देखें तो जहां पहले 1989-90 में लगभग 3-4 अरब की फसलें होती थी, वहीं आज लगभग 36-40 अरब की फसलें बाड़मेर जिले से प्रतिवर्ष होती है। यदि इसमें फसलवार हिस्सेदारी देखें तो बाजरा पहले 2.50 अरब से बढकर 9.96 अरब, अरण्डी 30 लाख से बढकर 1.75 अरब, रायड़ा 17 करोड़ से बढकर 85 करोड़, जीरा 7 अरब, इसबगोल 5 अरब का होता है। 1990-91 में लगभग 50 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्रफल सिंचित था, जो आज 3 लाख 12 हजार हेक्टेयर हो गया।

सिंचाई के साधनों में बदलाव, फसल की उत्पादकता में वृद्धि
1990 में ओपन वेल 95 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा थे वहीं अब नहर के साथ साथ ओपनवेल की संख्या कम हुई और टयूबवेल की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ। सिंचाई के तरीकों में भी बदलाव आया, 1995 से पहले ड्रीप और स्प्रिकंलर बहुत कम थे। आज संख्या बढ़कर ड्रीप और स्प्रिकंलर की संख्या 80 प्रतिशत से ऊपर हो गई है।

इसके साथ ही सोलर की शुरूआत 2013-14 हुई और आज 5000 हेक्टेयर सोलर से पानी पिलाते है लगभग 18000 हेक्टेयर में ड्रीप से सिंचाई होती है। बाजरा, मोठ, मूंग, ग्वार, अरंडी की उत्पादकता 1993-94 में क्रमशः 198, 204, 191, 187, 628 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर थी, वह अब बढकर 2019-20 में क्रमशः 623, 538, 427, 511, 1222 हो गई।

बागवानी में बदलाव व महिलाओं का कृषि में योगदान
बाड़मेर में अधिकतर खेती बरसात पर आधारित है, इसलिए 1990 से पहले बागवानी का क्षेत्रफल बहुत कम था या नगण्य था। 2009-10 के बाद ऐसा बदलाव देखने को मिला कि लगभग 2 अरब की बागवानी फसल प्रतिवर्ष बाड़मेर जिले में होती हैं। इसके तहत अनार लगभग 7000 हेक्टेयर में जो राजस्थान में सर्वाधिक और लगभग 38 प्रतिशत क्षेत्रफल बाड़मेर में है। इसके साथ ही खजूर 156 हेक्टेयर, अंजीर 100 हेक्टेयर, बैर 700 हेक्टेयर के साथ नींबू, पपीता आदि लगभग 100 हेक्टेयर में है।

कृषि के साथ साथ ही आजीविका में काम करने की प्रवृति महिलाओं में लगातार बढ़ रही है तथा महिला भी अब पुरुषों के बराबर कार्य कर रही है। यदि 1991 में वर्क पार्टिसिपेशन (कार्य में भागीदारी) 36.4 प्रतिशत था जो बढ़कर 42.2 प्रतिशत हो गई। किसी भी समाज, गांव, शहर, राज्य, राष्ट्र की खुशहाली उसके वहां रह रहे लोगों की आय से नापी जाती है। यदि इसी दिशा में देखते हैं तो पिछले 30 वर्षों के बाद में प्रति व्यक्ति आय में 2711.35 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि जो एक रिकार्ड है कि पिछले 30 सालों में इतनी वृद्धि। 1991-92 में प्रति व्यक्ति आय 5019 रुपए थी जो बढ़कर 2019 में 141102 रुपए हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें