पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:बाछड़ाऊ से इसरोल 19 किमी. सड़क निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग, डामरीकरण में भी धांधली

लीलसर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने सड़क ठेकेदार पर लगाया घटिया निर्माण सामग्री प्रयोग करने का आरोप

बाछड़ाऊ-चाैहटन सड़क प्रधान मंत्री ग्राम पंचायत योजना के तहत 19 किमी. नई सड़क स्वीकृत हुई। 10 किमी से ज्यादा तक डामरीकरण कर दिया गया है। लेकिन इससे पहले पुरानी सड़क पर ही लीपापोती करके कार्य किया गया है। इस वजह से नवनिर्मित सड़क जगह जगह से धंसने लगी है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने ठेकेदार पर घटिया सामग्री का सड़क निर्माण में उपयोग का आरोप लगाया है।

पांच साल की गारंटी पीरियड की सड़क पांच दिन में ही उखड़नी शुरू हो गई है। ठेकेदार द्वारा सड़क के निर्माण में निर्धारित एस्टीमेंट एवं नियमों को दरकिनार कर मनमर्जी से घटिया सामग्री निर्माण में काम में ली गई है। 19 किमी. इस सड़क में डामरीकरण के नाम पर औपचारिकता की जा रही है।

सड़क के निर्माण शुरू करने से पहले एजेंसी को रोड की लागत और रोड पर डालने वाली सामग्री का पूरा विवरण अंकित करना पड़ता है। लेकिन इस सड़क निर्माण के दौरान न तो ठेकेदार ने पूरी जानकारी लिखी और न ही लोगों को जानकारी दी जा रही है।

डामरीकरण के नाम पर खानापूर्ति, टूट जाएगी रोड

^सड़क डामरीकरण की बात सुनी तो खुशी हुई। लम्बे समय से खस्ताहाल सड़क नई बनेगी। लेकिन यहां पर ठेकेदार द्वारा महज खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। मामूली कंकरीट डालकर उस पर रोलर चलाकर फिर डामर डालकर कार्य पूरा किया जा रहा है। कुछ ही दिनों में यह सड़क वापिस क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाएगी। सड़क पर मामूली डामर डालकर खानापूर्ति की जा रही है।
-भंवरलाल श्रवण, लीलसर

खराब समग्री से लंबे समय तक नहीं चल सकेगी रोड

^बाछड़ाऊ से इसरोल तक बन रही रोड का निर्माण कार्य में घटिया सामंग्री का उपयोग किया जा रहा है इसके चलते रोड लंबे समय तक नहीं चल सकेगी। खराब मेटेरियल से यह सड़क तय समय से पहले ही उखड़ने की आशंका है। इस प्रकार से हो रहे निर्माण को अधिकारी अनदेखा कर रहे है।
-गणपत नाथ, दवाई विक्रेता, लीलसर

भारी वाहनों के आवागमन से धंसेगी सड़क

सड़क पर न तो एस्टीमेट के आधार पर मिट्टी, ग्रेवल व गिट्‌टी बिछाई गई है। इसके अलावा पूरी सड़क पर डामरीकरण की खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। इसको लेकर न तो अधिकारी गंभीर है और न ही ठेकेदार को कोई रोकटोक कर रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें