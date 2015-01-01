पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाकघर बचत बैंक:डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में 500 का न्यूनतम बैलेंस रखना अनिवार्य

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
डाकघर बचत बैंक के खाता धारकों को अब अपने बचत बैंक खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखना अनिवार्य होगा। डाकघर अधीक्षक बाड़मेर उदय शेजू ने बताया कि भविष्य में अब नए बचत बैंक खाते न्यूनतम 500 रुपए से ही खोले जाएंगे। गजट नोटिफिकेशन के द्वारा 11 दिसंबर 2020 तक सभी बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

इस नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार ऐसे बचत बैंक खाते जिनमें 12 दिसंबर 2020 को न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए से कम राशि होगी। ऐसे खातों में प्रतिवर्ष रखरखाव शुल्क के रूप में 100 रुपए काटे जाएंगे एवं जिन खातों में रखरखाव शुल्क काटने के पश्चात राशि 100 रुपए से कम हो जाएगी। उनको स्वतः ही बंद माना जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पूर्व डाकघर में न्यूनतम इति शेष राशि 50 रुपए थी, जबकि अधिकांश बैंकों में बचत खाते का न्यूनतम इति शेष 2000 रुपए निर्धारित है। डाक विभाग ने सभी बचत बैंक खाता धारकों से कहा है कि वे 11 दिसंबर 2020 से पूर्व अपने बचत बैंक खाते का न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए कर देवें, जिससे कि कम इति शेष पर कटने वाले रखरखाव शुल्क से बचा जा सके। डाकघर बचत बैंक खाता डाकघर की अन्य लघु बचत योजनाओं में निवेश का बेहतर और सुरक्षित विकल्प है।

