अपराध:जालोर भाजपा नेता जाखड़ पर हमला, गाड़ी को टक्कर मारी, फायरिंग कर भागे बदमाश, नामजद मामला दर्ज

बाड़मेर/सिणधरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा नेता पर हमले के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ी।

सिणधरी इलाके में जालोर भाजपा जिला महामंत्री हीराराम जाखड़ पर गुरुवार शाम करीब सवा चार बजे कुछ लोगों ने एक स्कार्पियों गाड़ी से जानलेवा हमला किया। जिस स्कार्पियो गाड़ी में हीराराम सवार थे, उसके पीछे से 3-4 बार टक्कर मार पलटने का प्रयास किया। जब गाड़ी हाइवे से नीचे उतर गई और हीराराम ने गेट खोल कर तारबंदी के ऊपर से कूद कर भाग कर जान बचाई। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर जान से मारने का भी प्रयास किया। घटना की सूचना पर सिणधरी थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना कर नामजद आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस थाना सिणधरी में हीराराम पुत्र रुपाराम जाट निवासी चोचवा पुलिस थाना सायला जालोर ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि गुरुवार शाम 4.15 से 4.21 बजे के बीच वह स्कार्पियो गाड़ी से सिणधरी आ रहे थे। खारा फांटा सरहद से 500 मीटर अरणियाली की तरफ से पीछे से बिना नंबरी सफेद कलर की स्कार्पियो गाड़ी जिसके आगे-पीछे लोहे के गाटर लगे हुए थे। जिसको हड़िया उर्फ हनुमान पुत्र जालाराम जाट निवासी खारी सायला चला रहा था। साथ में आदूड़ा उर्फ अजितिया पुत्र ईशराराम जाट निवासी चोचवा व अर्जुन राम पुत्र चौथाराम जाट निवासी सियारा चौकड़ी जोधपुर व दो अन्य व्यक्ति बैठे थे।

इन लोगों ने हीराराम की गाड़ी के पीछे से 2-3 बार जोर दार टक्कर मारी, ताकि गाड़ी पलट जाए तो उसमें सवार हीराराम का अपहरण कर मारपीट कर जान ले सके। ड्राइवर साइड की तरफ से गाड़ी को टक्कर मारने पर गाड़ी हाइवे से नीचे उतर गई। इस पर गाड़ी से उतर कर हीराराम ने कंटीली तारबंदी के ऊपर से खेत में घुस कर जान बचाई। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर जान लेने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन खेत की कंटीली तार के कारण पीछे नहीं भाग पाए। इसके बाद गाड़ी पर पत्थर व हथियारों से हमला कर तोड़फोड की।

