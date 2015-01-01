पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:जटिया समाज की आमसभा की बैठक कल

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
जटिया समाज बाड़मेर की आम सभा सोमवती अमावस को 12 बजे होगी। जटिया समाज बाड़मेर के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण बडेरा ने बताया कि जटिया समाज के मतदाताओं की सूची जटिया समाज चुनाव समिति बाड़मेर के अध्यक्ष कमल कुमार फुलवारिया की अध्यक्षता में चुनाव समिति के सदस्य एडवोकेट भवानी शंकर चौहान, जगदीश कुमार मोसलपुरिया, विरधीचन्द बडेरा, किशनलाल कुर्डिया, भंवरलाल खोरवाल, जगदीश कुर्डिया व हुकमीचंद फुलवरिया सहित कई बुद्धिजीवियों ने तैयार की है।

जिसकी प्रगति रिपोर्ट आम सभा के सामने पेश की जाएगी। जटिया समाज ऑडिट कमेटी द्वारा अब तक की गई ऑडिट की प्रगति कमेटी के अध्यक्ष ताराचंद जाटोल, सदस्य एडवोकेट प्रेमप्रकाश चौहान, दुर्गाराम बडेरा व राजेश फुलवारिया द्वारा पिछले चार वर्षों में जटिया समाज की कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा किए गए विकास कार्यों व सामाजिक कार्यों पर किए खर्च की रिपोर्ट की प्रगति से अवगत करवाया जाएगा।

