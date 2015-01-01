पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोस्ट आफॅीस:डाकघर बचत खाते में रुपये 500 का बैलेंस रखना अब अनिवार्य,न्यूनतम बैंलेंस नहीं होने पर हर साल पेनल्टी

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डाकघर बचत बैंक के खाता धारकों को अब अपने बचत बैंक खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखना अनिवार्य होगा। डाकघर अधीक्षक बाड़मेर उदय शेजू ने बताया कि भविष्य में अब नए बचत बैंक खाते न्यूनतम 500 रुपए से ही खोले जाएंगे। भारत सरकार ने 12 दिसंबर 2019 को जारी गजट नोटिफिकेशन के द्वारा 11 दिसंबर 2020 तक सभी बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए रखने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

इस नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार ऐसे बचत बैंक खाते जिनमें 12 दिसंबर 2020 को न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए से कम राशि होगी, ऐसे खातों में प्रतिवर्ष रखरखाव शुल्क के रूप में 100 रुपए काटे जाएंगे एवं जिन खातों में रखरखाव शुल्क काटने के पश्चात राशि 100 रुपए से कम हो जाएगी। उनको स्वतः ही बंद माना जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पूर्व डाकघर में न्यूनतम इति शेष राशि 50 रुपए थी, जबकि अधिकांश बैंकों में बचत खाते का न्यूनतम इति शेष 2000 रुपए निर्धारित है।

डाक विभाग ने सभी बचत बैंक खाता धारकों से कहा है कि वे 11 दिसंबर 2020 से पूर्व अपने बचत बैंक खाते का न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए कर देवें, जिससे कि कम इति शेष पर कटने वाले रखरखाव शुल्क से बचा जा सके। डाकघर बचत बैंक खाता डाकघर की अन्य लघु बचत योजनाओं में निवेश का बेहतर और सुरक्षित विकल्प है। इसके अंतर्गत कोई भी नागरिक अपने बचत खाते के माध्यम से डाकघर की किसी भी योजना में निवेश कर सकता है। शेजू ने बताया कि खाताधारकों को अपने बचत बैंक खाते में एटीएम कार्ड भी निशुल्क दिया जाता है। जिससे कि खाताधारक डाकघर के अतिरिक्त बैंक के एटीएम से भी निकासी कर सकता है। डाकघर के एटीएम में एसएमएस भी निशुल्क है। इसके अतिरिक्त राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक जहां 3% से भी कम ब्याज दर दे रहे हैं, वहीं बचत बैंक खाते में 4% की दर से ब्याज दिया जाता है। बचत बैंक खातों के साथ एटीएम, इंटरनेट और मोबाइल बैंकिंग सुविधा दी जा रही है एवं इसी बचत खाते को इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के खाते के साथ लिंक करवाने के बाद बिल भुगतान, मनी ट्रांसफर, बीमा किश्त भुगतान, रिचार्ज एवं डाकघर की विभिन्न योजनाओं में ऑनलाइन जमा का कार्य भी सुगमता से किया जा सकता है।

